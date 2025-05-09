Montgomery seeks nominations for Volunteer of the Year awards

(File photo) Pictured, Last year, the Village of Montgomery announced and honored Volunteer of the Year Award winners at its board meeting. The village is seeking nominations for this year's awards. (Provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The Village of Montgomery is opening up nominations for the 2025 Volunteer of the Year Awards Program, celebrating the individuals and groups who make exceptional contributions to the community through volunteering.

Any member of the community can nominate individuals, organizations, or businesses who have helped better the community. Candidates must exemplify outstanding dedication, leadership, and impact through their volunteer work.

Nominations can be submitted online through May 15 via the village’s website.

Nominees may be involved in activities as various as assisting with local events, to village beautification projects, or volunteering with young programs or senior services.

The recipients of the Volunteer of the Year Awards will be honored and receive recognition by the Village of Montgomery Board, at the Monday, June 23 meeting at Village Hall.

Last year, the village recognized Special Stars, Inc. with the Nonprofit Organization Impact award. The Active Adult Impact award went to Patti Bulat, with the Community Impact award being given to Stacy Krutilla. Steve and Margie Griest both received the Youth Impact award.

For more information on the awards and volunteering opportunities across town, visit the village website or contact Rosie Boeing at 331-212-9008 or rboeing@montgomeryil.org.