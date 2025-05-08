Oswego Police issue 89 hands-free tickets as part of traffic enforcement campaign

The Oswego Police Department issued 89 tickets for hands free law violations and 17 tickets for speeding during April’s distracted driving awareness month enforcement campaign.

In Illinois, using a handheld electronic communication device while driving is illegal, even for short texts or calls. The Oswego Police Department also issued 14 seat belt tickets and three tickets for driving on a suspended license or driving without a valid license.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” Oswego Police Department spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in a news release. “This increased enforcement was implemented to help motorists avoid the often-deadly consequences of distracted driving with a simple reminder: Put the Phone Away or Pay.”

The Oswego Police Department joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.