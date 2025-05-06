Raging Waves Waterpark in Yorkville will open this year with new features

Raging Waves Waterpark in Yorkville is celebrating its grand opening for the season later this month. The park features all new upgrades to its facilities designed to enhance the entertainment of visitors and to speed-up the park's waiting lines. (Photo provided)

The largest waterpark in the state is celebrating the grand opening of its new season with all new upgrades, including faster waterslide lines, larger family picnic pavilions, and newly constructed VIP cabanas.

Raging Waves Waterpark in Yorkville, 4000 N Bridge Street, will open its gates for the season on May 24. The waterpark features 32 waterslides, a quarter-mile-long lazy river, a 350,000 gallon wave pool, 11 dining options and more than 43 private cabanas to rent.

The park was busy during the off-season, undergoing facility enhancements across the 59-acre grounds.

Several attractions have been upgraded to improve the entertainment experience and to speed-up the park’s services and waterslide lines, according to documents provided by co-owner Dawn Witt to the city.

The park installed a new LED video screen at the Barrier Reef Wave Pool that will stream sports, movies, music videos and other digital videos for the guests to watch. That experience is enhanced with a new audio system streaming throughout the park to provide music for patrons.

Management also added more tubes and family rafts at multiple slides to help lines move faster. To speed things up elsewhere, the park added more guest service windows and more bag check tables and ticket scanners to allow visitors quicker entrance to the park.

The park also constructed shade structures in the entryway to ensure waiting guests keep cool before dipping into the pools.

Multiple VIP cabanas and a new check-in counter have been constructed. The park also installed more lockers for guests.

Walking the newly landscaped walkways takes you to the new, shaded group picnic pavilions with an adjacent volleyball and activities area. The pavilions are available for catered groups of 50 to 500 plus.

While dining at the Shark Bite Cafe and the Hungry Croc, guests can enjoy upgraded and faster service and be able to order new menu items, such as gourmet popcorn and frozen cocktails.

Capping it off, the park features all new paint throughout the campus, immersing visitors in their themed experience.

Visitors are encouraged to visit ragingwaves.com to explore ticketing options and to see the all new special events for families and adults that will be featured throughout the season.