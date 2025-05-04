Oswego School Dist. 308 announces PRIDE winners

The Oswego Community Unit School District 308 Board of Education and Superintendent Andalib Khelghati recognized the March PRIDE (Proudly Recognizing Individuals Demonstrating Excellence) winners from Oswego East, Oswego High, Plank Junior High, and The Transition Center at the April 28 Board of Education meeting. (Photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

The Oswego Community Unit School District 308 Board of Education and Superintendent Andalib Khelghati recognized the March PRIDE (Proudly Recognizing Individuals Demonstrating Excellence) winners from Oswego East, Oswego High, Plank Junior High and The Transition Center at the April 28 Board of Education meeting.

The Oswego School Board implemented the PRIDE program in the fall of 2015 to recognize, promote, and celebrate the many contributions made by teachers and employees across the district.

With restructuring the PRIDE program for the 2024-2025 school year, every school in the district will have at least two teachers and one staff member who will receive this incredible distinction and honor of being recognized as a PRIDE winner.

Congratulations to the following teachers and staff members from Oswego East, Oswego High, Plank Junior High and the Transition Center. Excerpts from their award presentation are included along with photos below.

Oswego East High School PRIDE winners:

Oswego East High School PRIDE Winners (Photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

Madhura Rede - Science

Madhura Rede is a welcoming, caring presence at OEHS. Her passion for chemistry is both admired and appreciated by her students, who feel well-educated from her classes. Madhura goes out of her way to help students and her overall positivity has made an impact. As a former student shared, “She actually made us feel like we were the best part of her day.”

Patrick Sweeney - English Teacher

Referred to as “a pillar at OE,” Patrick Sweeney is intentional in building strong relationships with his students and fellow staff members. He uses his sense of humor to engage with his classes and makes it evident that he cares about his students. One parent said, “Mr. Sweeney is not only a great teacher, but is also a great mentor to my son, even though he is no longer in his class.”

Stacy Sajder Adams - Business Teacher

As both a teacher and sponsor of OE’s Business Professionals of America chapter, Stacy Sajder Adams exemplifies a great commitment to her students. She shares relevant, real-life stories that connect to in-class content, making difficult concepts easy to understand. “Mrs. Sajder cares a lot about her students in a way that decentralizes the need for perfect academics and instead focuses on personalized growth and character,” one student said.

Enrique Figueroa - Teacher Assistant

Enrique Figueroa displays a commitment to students and staff alike, consistently going the extra mile. He is also a team player, collaborating effectively with others. As shared by a nominator, “His patience and reliability make him a cherished member of Oswego East, endearing him to everyone he works with.”

Kelly Quirin - Food Service

Kelly is dedicated to providing students with a variety of meal options and ensuring that if a student is hungry, they get fed. Outside of her specific food services, Kelly is a comforting presence as her nominator shared that “the students know that they can vent to her and that the cafeteria is a safe place to do so.”

Oswego High School PRIDE winners:

Oswego High School PRIDE Winners (Photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

Colleen Mckeown - Special Education Teacher

Colleen Mckeown is known for her positivity and patience. She knows how to find students’ potential and encourage them to reach it - all while encouraging her teacher assistants and other coworkers, too. “Her patience, dedication, and ability to connect with each individual make her a standout educator,” one nominator said.

Gregory Pelzer - Math Teacher

A motivator and supporter, Gregory Pelzer pushes his students to do their best. He finds ways to make learning fun while challenging his students to grow. His efforts allow students to realize their own potential. “Mr. Pelzer cares about the students and I feel truly wants to see them succeed,” a parent shared.

Kevin Pattermann - Industrial Education Teacher

Kevin Pattermann puts his students first and provides safe, high-quality education in his area of expertise. He is kind, hard-working, and a problem-solver, serving as a role model for students. One student said, “He brings enthusiasm to the classroom everyday and makes every student want to learn. I look forward to his class when going to school.”

Lynn Waite - Special Education Secretary

Lynn Waite’s positive attitude and grace under pressure has had a significant impact on the OHS Special Education Department. She keeps things running smoothly, managing coverage, providing resources, and offering general support. “The strong relationships she builds create a safe and welcoming environment where students feel supported and make the most of their time at OHS,” a nominator shared.

Sydney West - Teacher Assistant

Sydney West is a role model to many around her. As a supporter of students, she offers one on one guidance and understands that every student progresses at their own pace. As highlighted by her nominator, “Sydney goes above and beyond to provide individualized support for the students that require her assistance.”

Plank Junior High School PRIDE winners:

Plank Junior High School PRIDE winners (Photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

Damanjit Puri - Science Teacher

Damanjit Puri is kind and works to cultivate a culture of fun in her classroom. She is thorough in her lessons and helpful in understanding difficult concepts. Her positive attitude provides encouragement to her students. “She is a very nice teacher and helps us learn so easily,” one student said.

Jill Beane - ELA Teacher

Jill Beane prioritizes her students’ well-being and education over anything else, and her dedication to her role is further emphasized through her involvement with various organizations and committees. A student shared, “Mrs. Beane is the most supportive and positive teacher I’ve had. While teaching and while just speaking to her, I always felt happier after talking to her or after I’ve left her class.”

William Davis - Math Teacher

• The care shown by William Davis is evident through his support of students as both scholars and individuals. He makes difficult classes fun and easy to understand, providing additional resources for anyone needing assistance. He also takes action in situations that call for his quick response. As one parent wrote, “My kiddo is constantly mentioning Mr. Davis and that is HUGE!”

Melissa Ross - Teacher Assistant

Melissa Ross is motivated to work with her students. She is an effective communicator, consistently using students’ communication devices. Melissa is inclusive of students in all educational activities. Her nominator shared, “She loves the students and they love her. Many of them yell out her name and hug her when she comes into the classroom.”

Swapna Manchala - Substitute Teacher

Swapna Manchala is a kind and responsible individual, always making the effort to help students. Her actions show that she cares for the people around her. She is dedicated to supporting her building and ensuring students stay on track with their learning. One nominator said, “Her positive attitude, patience, and willingness to assist in any way make a meaningful impact in the classroom.”

The Transition Center PRIDE winners:

The Transition Center PRIDE winners (Photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

Jessica Shega - Social Worker

Working tirelessly to support students in an innovative manner, Jessica Shega is greatly appreciated by those around her. She is thoughtful, collaborative, and constantly seeks the input of all stakeholders. As highlighted by a fellow coworker, “Jessica’s thoughtful approach and compassion for our students and passion for her role is apparent in every day of the school year.”

Lisa Hrouda - Teacher

Lisa Hrouda’s patience and kindness is shared with students and staff members alike. Often the first to volunteer in supporting other classrooms, she brings a strong sense of positivity to her work. She is committed to supporting her students through every step of their journey. One nominator said, “She is the hardest, most caring teacher that I have had the privilege to work with.”

Sharon Shambaugh - Teacher Assistant

Sharon Shambaugh’s hard work and care has had such an impact on those in her building. She approaches every challenge with a positive attitude and a smile on her face, and she is very helpful to both students and staff. “She is a total asset to our program, our students, and our school staff,” her nominator shared. Congratulations, Sharon.

Oswego School District 308 thanks its partners: Chick-fil-A, Culver’s, Imagination Print & Design, Huntington Learning Center, Servbank and The Scoop for helping to make this program successful.

The district would also like to thank all those who nominated individuals for consideration.