Tristan Meszaros’ record 200 paces Plano to Indian Creek title: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

Plano

The Reapers won the championship of the seven-team Indian Creek Invite with 143 points, beating out runner-up Somonauk’s 112 points.

Tristan Meszaros won the 200-meter dash in 21.92 seconds, breaking Joseph Jones’ Plano school record in the event set in 2012. Meszaros also won the 100 in 10.93 seconds and the long jump by jumping 6.28 meters.

The 4x100 relay of Meszaros, Johnny Espino, Tim Young and Liam Schoensee placed first, running in 44.17 seconds, and the 4x200 relay of Espino, Schoensee, James Smithey and Dylan Saunders placed first running 1:35.63. Young also won the 400 in 51.94 seconds.

Girls Track and Field

Plano

The Reapers won the seven-team even with 188 points, well ahead of runner-up Hinckley-Big Rock’s 100.5.

Plano’s Kaylee Klatt won the 100 (13.10 seconds), the 200 (27.12) and was second in the 100 hurdles (16.51). Plano’s Allison Goodyear won the 1,600 (6:01.07), Ashleigh Armstrong won the 3,200 (14:05.08), the 4x100 relay of Viviana Cervantes, Jayda Burau, Stevie Young, Corrine Kostelaz won in 54.83, and the 4x400 relay of Cervantes, Burau, Goodyear and Luniah Gilford won in 4:31.72

Baseball

Yorkville Christian 7, Ottawa Marquette 5

Winning pitcher Nolan Hooper struck out 10 and Danny Paige earned the save with five strikeouts in relief for the Mustangs (11-7). Reese Seng, Isaac McCoy, Owen Curran, and Ben Raddatz all had hits.

Yorkville 9, Glenbrook North 0

Liam Pheney, who struck out two and scattered five hits over six innings, and Miles Nehring combined for the Foxes’ fifth straight shutout during a six-game winning streak. At the plate Jailen Veliz was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for Yorkville (10-7-1).

Plano 0-11, Johnsburg 12-0

Josh Stellwagen had four RBIs, Jake Dixon two hits, Jason Phillips a double and triple and Quentin Santoria a homer in the second game of a doubleheader as the Reapers salvaged a split. Nathan Tunt earned the win, giving up zero runs on one hit with six strikeouts.

Stellwagen had the only hit for Plano (7-15) in Game 1.

Softball

Yorkville 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2

After falling behind 2-1 in the fifth, the Foxes (10-7) tied it on a double by Callie Ferko and pulled ahead in the sixth on a defensive miscue. Isabella Rosauer earned the win in relief, striking out five over two hitless innings. At the plate, Ferko led the way going 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Ellie Fox also added two hits to help lift Yorkville to the late-inning win.

Oswego 11, Downers Grove North 1

Winning pitcher Jaelynn Anthony struck out nine and went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Panthers (16-0). Aubriella Garza homered, Kiyah Chavez had two doubles and two RBIs and Rikka Ludvigson had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Girls Soccer

Plano 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 0

Taylor Riederer scored two goals, Azaleah Salgado had one goal and three assists and Natalia Constantino and Jacky Diaz each had one goal and two assists for Plano.