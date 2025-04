Baseball

Plano 9, Somonauk 3

Jason Phillips was 3 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI, Amari Bryant was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored and Quentin Santoria was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs for Plano (6-4).

Winning pitcher Braylon Schmidt struck out four over six innings, allowing three unearned runs on one hit.

Kaneland 11, Oswego 4

Dylan King was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Donovan Williams and Easton Ruby had two hits for Oswego (16-4).