Plano Outlet Store celebrates new location with opening ceremony

Plano Outlet Store in Plano celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location. (Photo Provided By The Plano Area Chamber of Commerce)

Plano Outlet Store celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this month.

The store’s new larger home is located at 800 W. Main St., Plano in Kendall County. The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturdays, the store is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The store offers a variety of outdoorsman recreational products at discounted prices, from hunting gear to fishing supplies.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was joined by representatives of both the Plano and Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerces. Members of the community joining in on the event’s festivities included representatives from Plano Molding Co. and Pure Fishing Inc.

“On behalf of the businesses and the community, we are thrilled about this new location and our ongoing partnership,” Tiffany Forristall, executive director of the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce said following the event.

You can learn more about the business by visiting planosynergy.com/outlet-stores.