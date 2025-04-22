Jaelynn Anthony strikes out 13, Oswego softball beats Yorkville: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego 6, Yorkville 2

Rikka Ludvigson and Kiyah Chavez homered, and Jaelynn Anthony struck out 13 for Oswego (14-0). Aubriella Garza doubled and scored two runs, driving in one, and Anthony had two RBIs.

Kayla Kersting hit a two-run homer for Yorkville (8-5, 1-1).

Gardner-South Wilmington 5, Newark 4

Gardner-South Wilmington scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth and went on to the win. Rylie Carlson was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Adelaide Johnson tripled and scored a run for Newark.

Johnsburg 17, Plano 16

Cami Nunez hit two home runs and drove in six for Plano. Lindsey Cocks also homered and drove in three.

Baseball

Oswego 4, Plainfield North 2

The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the first of a three-game series.

Donovan Williams and Jacob Fehrmann both doubled and drove in runs, Fehrmann also scoring a run for Oswego (15-1, 1-0 SPC West). Brogan Mello threw two innings of shutout relief, striking out two, to get the win.

Yorkville 6, Bolingbrook 0

Preston Regnier struck out 12 and allowed just one hit over six innings for the Foxes. At the plate Justin Giese was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored and Bodhi Harrison was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Sandwich 8, Richmond-Burton 4

The visiting Indians scored four runs in the third and went on to the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Braden Behringer went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs and Jeffrey Ashley was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for Sandwich (7-10, 5-2).

Plano 7, Woodstock 3

Jackson Gates struck out seven and scattered seven hits over six strong innings and went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the visiting Reapers (4-13, 1-5). Quentin Santoria got the save, and at the plate went 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Jason Phillips added two doubles and Amari Bryant two hits.

Minooka 1, Oswego East 0

Minooka’s Brayden Zillis struck out 12 in a three-hit shutout, and the host Indians scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the seventh. Ernest Williams struck out six over six innings, allowing a run on three hits with five walks for Oswego East.

Harvest Christian 7, Yorkville Christian 1

Nolan Hooper struck out 12 and had a hit at the plate for the Mustangs.