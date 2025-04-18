With all votes counted, three new trustees set to take their seats on Oswego Village Board

Three new village trustees are set to take their seats on the Oswego Village Board next month.

April 15 was the final day for local election officials to count vote by mail and provisional ballots from the April 1 consolidated election. The election results will be certified on April 22.

Six candidates ran for three four-year terms and two candidates ran for a two-year term in the election. One of the three new village trustees is former Oswego Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes, a Democrat.

Hughes was leading her race by a sizable margin for a two-year term on the Village Board. She had faced Lori West, a Republican.

Final unofficial results show Hughes with 3,005 votes, or 63.94% of the vote, compared to 1,695 votes or 36.06% of the vote for West.

Along with Hughes, fellow Democrats Rachelle Koenig and James Cooper also won election to the board, according to unofficial results. With 2,935 votes, Koening was the top vote-getter in the race for the three four-year seats.

Cooper received 2,751 votes, according to unofficial results. With 2,825 votes, incumbent trustee Karen Novy, a Democrat who was appointed to the Oswego Village Board in July 2023, also won election to the board, according to unofficial results.

When Hughes, Koenig and Cooper take their seats in May, Democrats will have full control of the Oswego Village Board, according to unofficial results. They join the board alongside fellow Democrats Karin McCarthy-Lange and Andrew Torres along with Oswego Village President and Democrat Ryan Kauffman.

Oswego Village Trustee Jennifer Jones Sinnott, a Republican who was first elected in 2021, lost her reelection bid, according to unofficial results. She ran alongside fellow Republicans and former Oswego Village Board trustees Jim Marter II and Terry Olson, who also lost their bids for reelection to the board.