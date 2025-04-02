Democrats poised to take full control of Oswego Village Board, according to unofficial election results

Democrats have taken full control of the Oswego Village Board, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s consolidated election.

Six candidates ran for three four-year terms and two candidates ran for a two-year term in the election.

Oswego Village Trustee Jennifer Jones Sinnott, a Republican who was first elected in 2021, was behind in her reelection bid. She ran alongside fellow Republicans and former Oswego Village Board trustees Jim Marter II and Terry Olson, who also their bids for reelection to the board.

Incumbent trustee Karen Novy, a Democrat who was appointed to the Oswego Village Board in July 2023, was one of the four Democrats leading their races Tuesday night. Democrats Rachelle Koenig and James Cooper also won election to the board.

In addition, former Oswego Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes, a Democrat, was leading her race for a two-year term on the Village Board. She had faced Lori West, a Republican.

They join the board alongside fellow Democrats Karin McCarthy-Lange and Andrew Torres along with Oswego Village President and Democrat Ryan Kauffman.

Hughes received 2,818 votes, or 63.10% of the vote, compared to 1,648 votes, or 36.90% of the vote for West. Hughes attributed her win to people appreciating the work that she has done as the village’s public works director.

“And it’s strong support for the work that the public works department does,” she said. “My name is out there and I’ve worked hard for the community and I will continue to work hard for the community. We’ve got a great team and we’re going to continue to do great things here. I’m excited to see what Oswego is going to be able to do going forward.”

Her last day as a village employee will be Tuesday. As a new village trustee, Koenig said she will work to represent everyone in the village, regardless of their party affiliation.

“One of the things that’s going to be really important is making sure that I understand the needs of all residents and making sure I’m representing them and making sure they understand why I’m voting the way I’m voting,” she said.