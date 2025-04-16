Yorkville man charged with burglary in unincorporated Yorkville

Raymond Johnson, 54, of Yorkville (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A Yorkville man has been charged with burglary following an investigation by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Johnson, 54, is charged with felony counts of burglary and disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody without incident on April 11, according to a news release.

On March 11, Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 5000 block of Route 126 in unincorporated Yorkville, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began gathering information and the case was assigned to detectives for further investigation, according to the release.

Johnson was transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing and was later released with pre-trial conditions following a court hearing, the release stated.

His next court hearing is set for 9 a.m. May 22.