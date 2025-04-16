Sandwich mayor reelected following counting of late vote-by-mail ballots

With all the late vote-by-mail ballots now counted, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham has won a second term, according to unofficial results.

Latham faced two opponents in the April 1 consolidated election – Fourth Ward Alderman Rick Whitecotton, whose term expires in April, and aircraft mechanic Colton Otto.

According to unofficial results from DeKalb and Kendall counties, Latham received 467 votes, Whitecotton received 460 votes and Otto received 397 votes. The results will become official on April 22, when the votes are certified.

The majority of the votes in the race were from DeKalb County. In announcing that he would run for a second term, Latham said he wanted to build on the city’s accomplishments in the past four years.

“I want to follow those through to a second term because I think it’s crucial,” he said.

That includes continuing to improve the city’s infrastructure. Bringing more economic development to the city also is a goal.

In an election questionnaire, Otto said he would support economic growth by promoting “smart development, investing in eco-friendly infrastructure like tru-grids and safeway sidewalks and encouraging sustainable business practices.”

“Growth and sustainability can go hand in hand with responsible planning,” he said.