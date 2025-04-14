Community cookbook, history bus tour of Oswego on tap at the Little White School Museum

The Little White School Museum is located at 72 Polk St. in Oswego. (Photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

Oswego’s Little White School Museum has community events coming up that will be both fun and entertaining for all ages.

Area residents have until April 30 to submit entries for the Little White School Museum Community Cookbook. Residents who have a personal or family recipe they’d like to share with the community are invited to send it in. Email recipes to jnoce@oswegolandpd.org, drop them off at the museum, 72 Polk Street, Oswego, during regular hours.

Regular museum hours are 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays.

Participation in cookbook submissions is free.

Be sure to include a description of what the recipe means to you, or the community and it will be included in the community cookbook. At the end of April, we will post the cookbook to our website for free download. The cookbook will also be distributed at the Oswegoland Park District’s Country Market.

Then on Saturday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. recipe submitters and the rest of the community are invited to the official unveiling of the Little White School Museum Community Cookbook. Several of the recipes submitted will be available for a community tasting. Whether you submitted a cookbook recipe or just want to check them out, the museum looks forward to seeing you there.

Preregistration for the unveiling event is $7, but walk-ins the day of the program are also welcome.

For more cookbook information, call 630-554-2999 or email jnoce@oswegolandpd.

Then, at noon on Saturday, April 26, meet at the museum for an entertaining and informative one-hour bus tour of Oswego’s early industrial sites.

Most residents of the village are unaware of the long history of manufacturing that began shortly after Oswego was established. This tour will include visiting the sites of once-booming 19th Century businesses including a creamery and butter factory, a huge ice harvesting operation, a small factory that once made everything from windmills to the hangers for sliding barn doors that are still manufactured by Aurora’s Richards-Wilcox.

Tour preregistration, which is required, is $7 for park district residents and $10 for non-residents.

To preregister for museum events, call 630-554-1010, visit their registration web page at bit.ly/LWSMPrograms, or go to the museum website at www.littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.

The Little White School Museum, which is celebrating its 175th birthday this year, is a joint project of the Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District. For more information about the museum, call 630-554-2999, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or visit their web page at www.littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.