Bristol Bay in Yorkville getting Bertram Road extension to Route 47

Route 47 is undergoing a massive extension project in the Yorkville area that involves widening the roads, reconstructing bridges, and extending the roadway to Sugar Grove. Pictured, the intersection of Route 47 and Hydraulic Avenue in downtown Yorkville, looking to the southeast. (Mark Foster)

With backed-up traffic causing daily travel headaches, a subdivision in Yorkville is getting a much-requested roadway to Route 47. Bristol Bay is receiving an extension of Bertram Road all the way to Route 47. The large subdivision currently only has one access point to Route 47 off Galena Road.

“This is one we’ve all been waiting for, which is the second connection for Bristol Bay out to Route 47,” Eric Dhuse, public works director, said during a public works meeting. “We’ve been waiting for this a long time and we want to be ahead of IDOT.”

The city is working with the Illinois Department of Transportation on a massive Route 47 expansion project. The construction overhaul involves two main sections.

On the north end of the project, Route 47 is being expanded from Kennedy Road in Yorkville all the way to Cross Street in Sugar Grove. IDOT is involved in all parts of the project, including widening the intersections at Route 47 and Galena Road.

When completed, Route 47 will be expanded, widened, have utilities moved and have pathways and bridges more accessible to pedestrians.

City officials also have been working with IDOT along the southern part of the project which will widen Route 47 from Carpenter Street to Waterpark Way.

The new connection of Bertram Road to Route 47 is part of the Route 47 reconstruction from Waterpark Way to Baseline Road.

The Bristol Bay subdivision is currently home to 207 single-family homes, 220 townhomes, and 354 condos.

The new connection will not feature a signalized intersection. The city is approving an engineering agreement with Engineering Enterprises, Inc. for $57,948 to oversee the project.