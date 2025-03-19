Wisconsin man serving 50-year prison sentence for child sexual assault gets 10 more for Plano incident

A Wisconsin man already serving 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child has been given an additional 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a separate incident that allegedly happened in Plano in 2021.

Reginald Hughes, 37, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, received the additional sentence after an agreed plea and sentence this week on the felony charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis announced in a news release.

The plea and sentence were approved by Judge Jody Gleason. The case began in June of 2021 when a minor child, under the age of 13, disclosed that a friend of a family member had sexually assaulted her while she stayed in Plano, according to the release.

Officers from the Plano Police Department working with law enforcement in Wisconsin had learned that Hughes had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor child in Wisconsin as well, the release said. They also learned that Hughes had sexually assaulted another minor child.

Charges were filed in December 2021 and Hughes was arrested and had remained in custody in Wisconsin on those related charges. The cases in Wisconsin proceeded to trial in 2024, where Hughes was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Hughes was then transported to Illinois to await trial in Kendall County. The plea agreement in Kendall County will require Hughes to serve 85% of his 60-year total sentence before being eligible for mandatory supervised release, according to the release.

Since the sentences are required by law to be served consecutively, Hughes will serve his 50-year sentence in the Wisconsin first before beginning his additional 10-year prison sentence in Illinois, the release said.

In the release, Weis thanked the Plano Police Department and Wisconsin law enforcement for their collaborative efforts to bring a child predator to justice and praised the courage of the victims in these cases.