Kendall County property transfers: Jan. 9 to Feb. 26, 2025

Bristol

Velivolant LLC to Angel Yair Bautista, Residence at 7 Hunt St., Bristol, $310,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Joliet

Alaina Christine Pearling to Lincoln and Jannette Valdez, Residence at 1124 Fawnlily Circle, Joliet, $330,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Erin Karlinski to Jennifer L. Ash, Residence at 8104 Arlington Lane, Joliet, $305,500, Jan. 19, 2025.

John Taylor Lovett to Janice Trelewicz, Residence at 7723 Morgana Drive, Joliet, $410,000, Jan. 15, 2025.

Minooka

Kendall County Sheriff to Brett Van Asdlen, Residence at 1304 Kettleson Drive, Minooka, $206,000, Feb. 26, 2025.

Montgomery

Mareske Joint Tenancy Trust to Rogelio Torres and Joezette J. Gonzales, Residence at 5 Curtmar Court, Montgomery, $260,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

Shiv Dhawan to Kenneth and Rita Menne, Residence at 6 Cebold Drive, Montgomery, $340,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Oswego

Okuszka Trust to Matthew John Sienkiewicz and Estefania Lopez Tangarife, Residence at 597 Sudbury Circle, Oswego, $390,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Patterson Trust to Fareda Faizi, Residence at 375 Cascade Lane, Oswego, $245,000, Feb. 18, 2025.

Mark Hellenthal to Lynn Martin Sanchez, Residence at 466 Deerfield Drive, Oswego, $685,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Mi Homes of Chicago LLC to Ralph Price III and Stephanie Holland, Residence at 506 Carter Ave., Oswego, $456,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Mi Homes of Chicago LLC to Ganesh Kandregula and Harika Vegi, Residence at 508 Carter Ave., Oswego, $418,500, Jan. 28, 2025.

Mi Homes of Chicago LLC to Joycel and Wally Guzman, Residence at 514 Carter Ave., Oswego, $474,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Hull Trust to Connie A. Parish, Residence at 560 Northgate Circle, Oswego, $280,000, Jan. 15, 2025.

Mi Homes of Chicago LLC to Srinivasa Reddy Satti, Residence at 600 Henry Lane, Oswego, $483,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Rama Krishna Reddy Bussi and Moogala Sandhya, Residence at 730 Westpoint Way, Oswego, $585,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Damien Ahrens to Randy Wu, Residence at 514 Crystal Court, Oswego, $445,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Mi Homes of Chicago LLC to Paul Anderson and Teresa A. Anderson, Residence at 704 Alberta Ave., Oswego, $408,500, Jan. 27, 2025.

Mi Homes of Chicago LLC to Rajesh Jakkula, Residence at 620 Henry Lane, Oswego, $529,500, Feb. 5, 2025.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Peter Soon D. Kim and Konnie Trang Nguyen Kim, Residence at 711 Westpoint Way, Oswego, $515,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Subhashree Devalla and Srihari Charan Jonnavithula, Residence at 728 Westpoint Way, Oswego, $620,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Plainfield

NVR Inc to Andrew R. and Caitlin Marie Cantu, Residence at 8005 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $378,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Tom Cybulski to Rogilo and Shavonne Cortez, Residence at 7315 Fordham Lane, Plainfield, $440,000, Feb. 12, 2025.

NVR Inc to Tyler W. Mayerhofer and Jennifer Nunez, Residence at 8000 Deer Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $387,500, Feb. 19, 2025.

Plano

Wyle Enterprise LLC to Jacob T. Baron, Residence at 4314 Klatt St., Plano, $219,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Brian Williams to Omar Diaz Salas and Gennifer Perez, Residence at 3523 Boyer Lane, Plano, $325,000, Feb. 12, 2025.

Harrah Trust to Timothy J. Powers and Karyssa Powers, Residence at 806 Sweetbriar St., Plano, $245,500, Jan. 28, 2025.

Sandwich

Timothy Layne Brown to David Severrson and Eric E. Brown, Residence at 828 Roberts Road, Sandwich, $237,000, Feb. 24, 2025.

Brian Lent to Betzaida Garcia, Residence at 1114 E. Arnold St., Sandwich, $158,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Yorkville

Nosir Turaboev to Alfonso Aguilar Ramirez, Residence at 8190 W. Highpoint Road, Yorkville, $750,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

NVR Inc. to Paul Joseph Kluber and Beth Ann Kluber, Residence at 2667 Big Grove Circle, Yorkville, $427,500, Feb. 24, 2025.

David J. Wyss to Anthony Magliari, Residence at 3123 Bristol Ridge Road, Yorkville, $60,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Joshua Massing to Cornelius D. Bownes and Heather E. Bownes, Residence at 401 Park St., Yorkville, $375,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

Jaramillo Trust to Ignas Rolskis and Ingrid M. Rolskis, Residence at 4606 Plymouth Ave., Yorkville, $345,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Abby Properties LLC to Gwendalyn A. Mance, Residence at 1080 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $305,000, Jan. 9, 2025.

Spevak Joint Tenancy Trust to Brian M. Jones and Michelle M. Jones, Residence at 641 White Oak Way, Yorkville, $543,500, Jan. 29, 2025.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Audrey Buchner and Louis Hernandez, Residence at 4587 Garritano St. C, Yorkville, $242,000, Feb. 20, 2025.