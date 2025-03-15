Record Newspapers baseball preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Oswego’s Kamrin Jenkins (23) slaps a two run double against Plainfield East during a baseball game at Oswego High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

The 2025 high school baseball season starts next week. Here are five players to watch in the Record Newspapers area.

Yorkville Christian's Nolan Hooper delvers a pitch against St. Bede in the Class 1A Regional semifinal game on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Nolan Hooper, Yorkville Christian, senior, pitcher/outfielder

There aren’t many experienced returning pitchers in the area, but this Lewis University commit is one. Hooper pitched to a 2.2 ERA last year with 74 strikeouts.

Oswego’s Kamrin Jenkins (23) turns a double play against Oswego East during a baseball game at Oswego High School on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Kam Jenkins, Oswego, junior, shortstop

Missouri recruit is a smooth glove at shortstop for the Panthers, and also hit leadoff as a sophomore. The rangy 6-foot-4 junior is one of a large group of underclassmen returning in the Oswego lineup.

Sandwich at Plano baseball Plano's Jason Phillips (42) hits a pitch during baseball game between Sandwich at Plano. May 8, 2024 (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Jason Phillips, Plano, junior, third base/pitcher

A power bat with an intimidating frame in the batter’s box, Phillips was an All-State and all-conference pick last year. Hit .485 with 50 hits, 49 RBIs, five homers and 35 runs scored. Will again be a run producer at the top of Plano’s lineup and will also be counted on to be one of the Reapers' top pitchers.

Jacsen Tucker, Oswego East (Chris Walker)

Jacsen Tucker, Oswego East, sophomore, shortstop

Multi-sport star, also a standout for the Oswego East sophomore basketball team that had just one loss this past winter, has a bright future on the diamond. Played varsity shortstop and hit in the middle of the order as a freshman, batting .304 with a .994 OPS, 16 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

Yorkville's Jailen Veliz (12) singles against Plainfield North during a baseball game at Yorkville High School in Yorkville on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Jailen Veliz, Yorkville, junior, third base

A young hitter with a smooth swing, Veliz was an all-conference selection last year for the Foxes. He hit .322 with a .417 on-base percentage, five extra-base hits, 20 RBIs and 19 runs scored. Veliz will be counted on to provide one of Yorkville’s big bats with the graduation of standouts Kameron Yearsley and Nate Harris from last year’s team.