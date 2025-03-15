Record Newspapers baseball preview: 5 to watch in 2025

The 2025 high school baseball season starts next week. Here are five players to watch in the Record Newspapers area.
Nolan Hooper, Yorkville Christian, senior, pitcher/outfielder
There aren’t many experienced returning pitchers in the area, but this Lewis University commit is one. Hooper pitched to a 2.2 ERA last year with 74 strikeouts.
Kam Jenkins, Oswego, junior, shortstop
Missouri recruit is a smooth glove at shortstop for the Panthers, and also hit leadoff as a sophomore. The rangy 6-foot-4 junior is one of a large group of underclassmen returning in the Oswego lineup.
Jason Phillips, Plano, junior, third base/pitcher
A power bat with an intimidating frame in the batter’s box, Phillips was an All-State and all-conference pick last year. Hit .485 with 50 hits, 49 RBIs, five homers and 35 runs scored. Will again be a run producer at the top of Plano’s lineup and will also be counted on to be one of the Reapers' top pitchers.
Jacsen Tucker, Oswego East, sophomore, shortstop
Multi-sport star, also a standout for the Oswego East sophomore basketball team that had just one loss this past winter, has a bright future on the diamond. Played varsity shortstop and hit in the middle of the order as a freshman, batting .304 with a .994 OPS, 16 RBIs and 16 runs scored.
Jailen Veliz, Yorkville, junior, third base
A young hitter with a smooth swing, Veliz was an all-conference selection last year for the Foxes. He hit .322 with a .417 on-base percentage, five extra-base hits, 20 RBIs and 19 runs scored. Veliz will be counted on to provide one of Yorkville’s big bats with the graduation of standouts Kameron Yearsley and Nate Harris from last year’s team.