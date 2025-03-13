Oswego house uninhabitable after fire Wednesday

Firefighters responded to a fire on Carpenter Avenue in Oswego Wednesday. (Photo provided by the Oswego Fire Protection District)

A single-family house on Carpenter Avenue in Oswego sustained major damage in a fire Wednesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. At about 11:30 a.m., Ken-Com 911 received calls for a structure fire, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arriving on the scene saw heavy fire involvement in the attached garage of a two-story house, with the fire quickly spreading to the second floor and the attic, according to the release. Crews launched an aggressive attack with multiple hose lines and aerial master streams to bring the fire under control, according to the release.

No one was injured in the fire. Crews remained on the scene for about 2.5 hours.

The house was deemed uninhabitable and sustained major damage, the release said. No damage estimate was immediately available.

Mutual aid at the scene was provided by the Plainfield and Bristol Kendall fire protection districts and the Aurora Fire department. Sugar Grove and Bolingbrook fire departments provided district coverage during the incident.