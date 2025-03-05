Plano High School celebrates its top performing academic students

Plano High School recently honored its top academic achievers at a Plano 88 board of education meeting. (Photo provided by the Plano School District 88)

Plano High School recognized 31 outstanding students at a recent board meeting.

The students each achieved a 4.0 GPA for each of the last seven semesters over their high school academic careers.

“We congratulate them on their outstanding hard work and dedication,” said administrative officials with the Plano Community School District 88.

The honored students included Cayden Wells, Sarah Makasiar, Lexus Bovensiep, Ethan Roelfsema, Marysabella Llamas, Ashleigh Armstrong, Kailey Tokarski, Taylor Downs, Rachel Pitner, Kalia Young, Sydney Fontanez, Antonio Silva, Ellianna Stotler, Stefanie Janusz, and Dillan Johnson.

The honored students also included Matthew Martin, Hannah McCoy, Isabel Lamping, Bee Wilcox, Allison Goodyear, Lorraine Franks, Colby Byrd, Irene Isitt, Arely Diaz, Rita Lauro, Neela Hall, Hannah Wheeler, Levi Espinal, Sydney Green, Brianna Clark, and Alan Davis.

Plano High School has around 791 total students.