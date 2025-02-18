Changing hands: Couple takes over operation of longtime clothing stores in downtown Oswego

Mike and Gabby Plachetka are the new owners of Bella-gia, a contemporary women's clothing boutique, and The Prom Shoppe in downtown Oswego. They acquired the stores from longtime owners the Kaleel family, who opened American Male in 1977. Stacy Shaw, far left, is the manager and buyer for both stores. (Sandy Bressner)

Sometimes life comes full circle.

Just ask Gabby Plachetka. Plachetka, a 2003 graduate of Oswego High School, bought her junior and senior prom dresses at The Prom Shoppe in downtown Oswego.

She and her husband, Mike Plachetka, are the new owners of The Prom Shoppe.

Mike and Gabby Plachetka are the new owners of Bella-gia, a contemporary women's clothing boutique, and The Prom Shoppe, in Oswego. They purchased the stores from longtime owners the Kaleel family, who opened American Male in 1977. (Sandy Bressner)

The couple also owns Bella-gia, a contemporary women’s clothing boutique that is in the same building at 27 Main St. They acquired the stores from longtime owners the Kaleel family, who opened American Male in 1977 and expanded the business over time.

They took over the stores from Greg Kaleel.

“He had been talking about retiring for a while,” Gabby Plachetka said. “We wanted to see where it was going to go. Because we would be sad if we saw it going into somebody else’s hands. And if they decided to change it.”

As owner, she is switching hats. Before becoming owner, Gabby had been a sales associate at the stores for 13 years.

Mike and Gabby Plachetka are the new owners of Bella-gia, a contemporary women's clothing boutique, and The Prom Shoppe, in Oswego. They purchased the stores from longtime owners the Kaleel family, who opened American Male in 1977. (Sandy Bressner)

“I enjoy helping people,” she said.

The couple has already seen an outpouring of support from the community.

“I was not expecting that at all,” she said. “We posted something about it on social media and the amount of support we received was very overwhelming and very sweet.”

The couple hopes to bring back the American Male business in May.

“We want to continue the legacy,” Gabby Plachetka said. “People ask about it all the time.”

Plans are to sell men’s casual clothing as part of the business, including Tommy Bahama products.

The Prom Shoppe sells a wide variety of prom dresses. Sherri Hill is the most popular prom dress designer right now.

“Everybody wants a Sherri Hill,” Gabby Plachetka said.

The Prom Shoppe sells dresses that range in price from about $205 to $1,200.

“We try to make sure we have something for everybody’s budget,” Mike Plachetka said.

Stacy Shaw, manager and buyer at Bella-gia and The Prom Shoppe, continues to enjoy serving customers. She has worked at the stores for 23 years.

“It’s about customer service and building relationships,” Shaw said. “I hang out with all of my customers outside of work. So it’s not really like they’re customers any more, unless they’re brand new.”

The stores see their fair share of longtime customers as well as new customers. And they are always happy to see one of their customers at an event in the community wearing something they purchased.

Mike and Gabby Plachetka are the new owners of Bella-gia, a contemporary women's clothing boutique, and The Prom Shoppe, in Oswego. They purchased the stores from longtime owners the Kaleel family, who opened American Male in 1977. (Sandy Bressner)

“That happens all the time,” Gabby Plachetka said. “And we get a lot of pictures. People will text us and say, ‘Look what I have on.’ That’s fun to see.”

Boutique stores have been gaining popularity in the past few years. Plachetka said she thinks it’s because of the personal service that boutique stores provide.

“You come here and you get an experience,” she said. “And you get to try on the clothes and find out about different ways to wear something. I think people appreciate that.”