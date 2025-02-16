Plano Library to host Easter events, book clubs and more this February and March

Plano Community Library District has numerous programs and events planned for February and March.

It is located at 15 W. North St. in Plano.

Adult Programs:

Call 630-552-2009 to register for Adult Programs.

Yoga with Jen: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Feb. 21 and 28, participants can beat the winter blues with yoga, led by certified instructor Jen Penn. This welcoming, no-pressure class will incorporate breath, movement, and relaxation to help improve mood and reduce stress. Attendees can bring their own mat or use one of the library’s. The class is open to all skill levels. Registration is required for each session – participants can register for one, a few, or all classes.

Card Making Class - St. Patrick’s Day Cards: From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, Participants will create five handmade cards with instructor Jennifer Boring. All supplies, including envelopes, will be provided. The class is open to adults, high school students, and children ages 10 and older when accompanied by an adult. A $5.00 fee per class must be paid at the time of registration.

Writers’ Group: From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 27 and March 13, writers will come together in person in the library’s meeting room or via Zoom to discuss projects. This event is open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591, Passcode: 048559.

Crafts to Go - Spring Themed Embroidery Kit: On Saturday, March 1, free, take home craft kits will be available to adults and teens on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

New Life for Old Bags: From 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March. 8, participants can help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. No registration is required. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. Location: Meeting Room.

Technology Help Desk:

Tuesday, March 11, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. – Steve Goodwin

Saturday, March 15, noon - 2:00 p.m. – Joshua Carlson

This is a free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert and get help with questions about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Please bring your device for the best experience. No registration required. Location: Upper level outside of the study rooms.

Painting with Petite Palette - “Rustic Entry”: From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 17, an artist from The Petite Palette will lead participants in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Each month will feature a different painting, with details announced closer to the class date. This event is open to high school students and adults. A $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Location: Meeting Room.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: From 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, a representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be available to assist constituents with navigating any issues they may face with state or government agencies or programs.

Card Making Class - Easter Cards: From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, participants will create five handmade cards with instructor Jennifer Boring. All supplies, including envelopes, will be provided. The class is open to adults, high school students, and children ages 10 and older when accompanied by an adult. A $5.00 fee per class must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, the group will discuss “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. The book for April will be “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel. This group reads a variety of genres, and books are available at the Checkout Desk. New members are welcome at any time.

Knit and Crochet Group (via Zoom): From 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday, this informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration is required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website at planolibrary.info.

Knit & Crochet Group (In Person): From 4 to 6 p.m. every Monday, come knit and crochet with others. This group is open to all ages, though children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room, Upper Level.

Kids’ Programs:

Call 630-552-2025 to register for Kids’ Programs.

Homeschool Families Meetup: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 and March 11, homeschool parents and their children (of all ages) are invited to meet other homeschool families in a casual setting. Toys and games will be available for children to enjoy, and parents are welcome to bring a favorite board game. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids attend together. No registration required. Location: Kids’ Program Room.

Bookworms: From 5 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, children in grades K-3 are invited to join for a fun story, healthy snacks, a craft or art activity and the opportunity to pick out interesting books to read. This event is for independent students, without an adult. Registration is required.

Create Art with Petite Palette: An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. For independent students, without an adult.

“Hoppy Easter” - Ages 6 - 10: From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6

“Some Bunny to Love” - From 6:30 to 7:30 Thursday, March 6

A $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Location: Meeting Room.

Rhyme Time: From 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays:

Session 1: Feb. 26; March 5 and 12

Session 2: April 2, 9, 16 and 23

This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. For babies to age 3, accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Note: Register for Session 1 and Session 2 separately.

Rhyme Time en Español: Jueves, 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Sesión 1: 27 de febrero & 6, 13 de marzo

Sesión 2: 3, 10, 17, 24 de abril

Canciones, movimiento y cuentos. Todo en Español con Maribel Cecenas. Para bebés hasta los 3 años, con un adulto. Se requiere inscripción. Nota: Regístrese para la Sesión 1 y la Sesión 2 por separado.