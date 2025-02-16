Oswego’s Kiwanis Club, Band Boosters and Key Club to host pancake breakfast fundraiser benefiting youth

File photo: Oswego High School students head to class during a passing period at the school. (Shea Lazansky)

The Kiwanis Club of Oswego, Oswego East Band Boosters and Key Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Oswego High School, Door 11.

A Flip Off contest will take place at the event.

Entertainment will also include performances by students of the Oswego East High School Band.

Proceeds will help support the Oswego East Band program, the Oswego East Key Club and youth in the community through programs with the Kiwanis Club of Oswego.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door. Kids 5 and under eat free.