Enrollment for Yorkville kindergarten opens March 13

Kindergartener Lincoln Grandchamp meets his teacher on the first day of classes at Yorkville Grade School on Friday, Aug. 15, 2024. Rrgistration for the 2025-2026 school year begins March 13. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

The registration period for full-day kindergarten run by Yorkville School District 115 is quickly approaching. Here’s what you need to know to make sure your kid gets a spot.

The 2025-2026 full-day kindergarten program registration beings March 13, 2025. Registration will take place online or at your child’s home school from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., according to a school district release.

To enroll in the full-day kindergarten program, the child must be five-years-old on or before Sept. 1 of the school year.

In order to register, parents or guardians must provide an original birth certificate and three proofs of residency. Examples of proof of residency include current tax bill/lease, a recent utility bill, and a driver’s license, according to the release.

More information can be found at y115.org/boundary or by calling 630-553-4382.

Corresponding schools include: