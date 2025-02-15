Enrollment for Yorkville kindergarten opens March 13

The registration period for full-day kindergarten run by Yorkville School District 115 is quickly approaching. Here’s what you need to know to make sure your kid gets a spot.
The 2025-2026 full-day kindergarten program registration beings March 13, 2025. Registration will take place online or at your child’s home school from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., according to a school district release.
To enroll in the full-day kindergarten program, the child must be five-years-old on or before Sept. 1 of the school year.
In order to register, parents or guardians must provide an original birth certificate and three proofs of residency. Examples of proof of residency include current tax bill/lease, a recent utility bill, and a driver’s license, according to the release.
More information can be found at y115.org/boundary or by calling 630-553-4382.
Corresponding schools include:
- Autumn Creek Elementary, 2377 Autumn Creek Blvd.
- Circle Center Grade School, 901 Mill St.
- Bristol Bay Elementary, 427 Bristol Bay Drive
- Grande Reserve Elementary, 3142 Grande Trail
- Bristol Grade School, 23 Hunt St.
- Yorkville Grade School, 201 W. Somonauk St.