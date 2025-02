The Live Nativity at Oswego Presbyterian Church. (Shaw Local News Network)

Oswego Presbyterian Church will host another Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Doors open at 6 p.m.

It will be led by the popular Mike (‘Cheeseburger’) Erickson, with all proceeds benefitting Habitat for Humanity.

The entry fee is $10 per person.

Attendees should bring their own snacks, but nonalcoholic beverages will be for sale.

To reserve online, visit tinyurl.com/Trivia-RSVP.