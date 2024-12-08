Plano’s first girls wrestling team makes history with dual win: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Wrestling

Plano 42, Taft 24

Elgin 54, Plano 18

Plano’s first girls wrestling team set school history by defeating Taft 42-24 at Elgin High School. Winners for Plano were Gissel Romero, Bella Prchal, April Martinez, Jacki Diaz, April Martinez, Jacki Diaz, Vivana Santiago, Laura Perez, Heydi Aguilar. Capturing wins for Plano against Elgin were Peightyn Soloff, Martinez and Diaz.

Boys Wrestling

West Aurora 50, Oswego 24

Oswego 50, Buffalo Grove 23

Oswego 54, Libertyville 25

Oswego (5-1) went 2-1 at the Wheaton Warrenville South MegaDuals. Aiden Ortiz picked up three wins for Oswego at 126 pounds, Brayden Swanson went 3-0 at 144 and Dillon Griffin won all three at 150. Cooper Wynn went 3-0 at 190.

Morris 46, Sandwich 33

Joshua Kotalik (150), Kaden Clevenger (190), Devon Blanchard (215), Luis Murillo (275) were Sandwich winners by pin.

Girls Bowling

Oswego

The Panthers finished seventh out of 20 teams at the Rockford Jefferson J-Hawk Invite at Cherry Bowl Lanes. Samantha Watson’s 541 morning series was good for a top 25 finish. Freshman Delaney Jourdan was close behind with a 527 series and she finished in the top 30 individuals. Oswego finished with a morning team total of 2,345 and they added another 2,017 pins in the afternoon which consisted of 12 Baker Games.

Boys Basketball

Yorkville Christian 77, Danville 72

At the South Elgin Shootout, Jayden Riley scored 21 points, Noah Aguado 17, Zach Marini 15 and Tray Alford 13 for the Mustangs (5-2).