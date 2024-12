The Oswegoland Park District's Boulder Point community center, located at Illinois Route 25 at Boulder Hill Pass in the Boulder Hill subdivision. The park district is offering special discounts on pool passes for the holiday season. (Shea Lazansky)

The Oswegoland Park District has pool passes on sale for $79 for residents and nonresidents through Dec. 20.

Those interested can stop by any district office to purchase a voucher.