Dojo Dynamics serves as Toys for Tots donation center

Dojo Dynamics will serve as a donation site for the Toys for Tots toy drive taking place through Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. It is located at 131 S. Wells St., in Sandwich. (Photo provided by Dojo Dynamics)

Dojo Dynamics in Sandwich will serve as a drop-off center for the DeKalb County Marine Corps League’s annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

Now through Saturday, Dec. 14, residents are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the dojo to help local families in need this holiday season.

Toys also can be donated at any Toys for Tots donation center.

All toys donated at Dojo Dynamics will stay within the community and be distributed to local families in need.

The dojo is located at 131 S. Wells St. in Sandwich.