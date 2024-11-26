Oswego East, Yorkville Christian boys basketball win season openers: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 58, Butler Prep 43

Myles Buchanan scored 16 points and Andy Pohlman added 10 for the Wolves at the Hoops for Healing Tournament at Oswego East.

Yorkville Christian 73, Westinghouse 48

Jayden Riley scored 26 points, Tray Alford 18 and Jordan Purvis 12 for the Mustangs in a game played at St. Ignatius.

Sterling 80, Plano 68

Kevin Martinez poured in 26 points to lead the Reapers at the Ottawa Tournament. Taron McGowan added 15 points and Vinny Cesario 11 for Plano.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln-Way East 51, Yorkville 41 (Saturday)

Madi Spychalski had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Lainey Gussman nine points and nine rebounds and Brooke Spychalski scored nine points for the Foxes (1-1) at Hinsdale South.

Yorkville Christian 47, Amundsen 19 (Friday)

Payton Wallin scored 14 points and Danielle Bulson added 10 for the Mustangs at the Wheaton Academy Thanksgiving Tournament.

BOWLING

Harvard 2,743, Plano 2,460

Shawn Vazquez had a 494 series to lead Plano. Also competing for Plano were Dillan Johnson, Gavin Kellett, John Gorgius, Ryan Dye and Camden Winkler.