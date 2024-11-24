Lisle man charged by Oswego Police with criminal sexual assault

Oswego Police on Saturday charged a Lisle man with criminal sexual assault following an eight-month investigation.

Larry E. Foster, 31, has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal trespass to residence. Oswego Police apprehended Foster at his residence in Lisle at 6:24 a.m. Saturday without incident, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

Oswego Police began the investigation on March 16 after a victim reported an unknown man had entered their residence and sexually assaulted them, the release said. The offender left the residence prior to police arriving but surveillance video captured the offender inside the residence, according to the release.

Detectives released still images to the public in an effort to identify the offender, though this attempt was unsuccessful, the release said. Forensic evidence recovered at the scene led to the identification of Foster as a suspect.

The investigation also determined the victim was known to Foster. Foster was transported to the Kendall County Jail to await a pre-trial hearing.