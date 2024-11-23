Four incumbents file for Oswego Library Board

Four Oswego Library Board incumbents have filed their nominating petitions to run in the April 1 consolidated election.

Four seats are open on the board. Oswego Library Board President Terry Tamblyn, board vice-president Peter Wallers, board secretary James Connon and board trustee James Marter have filed nominating petitions along with Lu Anne Harkins.

Nov. 18 was the final day for candidates to final their nominating petitions for the election. Marter, who lost in his recent race against U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, is also running for Oswego School Board.

The Oswego Library District operates two libraries, one at 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego and the other at 1111 Reading Drive in Montgomery.