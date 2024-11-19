Oswego girls basketball wins season opener in OT: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego 60, Hinsdale South 55 (OT)

Kendall Grant scored 13 points, Ashley Cook 11 and Ahlivia East 10 for the Panthers (1-0) in a season-opening win in overtime. Maggie Voller added nine points and Peyton Johnson seven.

Sandwich 54, Dwight 41

Hannah Treptow scored 24 points and Kayden Corneils added 12 for Sandwich.

La Salle-Peru 57, Newark 11

Olivia Smith had seven points and two blocks and Reagan Thompson four rebounds and two steals for Newark (0-1).

Normal West 32, Yorkville Christian 31

Ava DiQui scored 10 points to pace Yorkville Christian.

BOYS BOWLING

Oswego East 3,401, Romeoville 2,834

Mitchell Rodenbostel rolled a career-high series of 742 to lead the Wolves. Aiden Choi bowled a 666 series, Max Coleman a 664 and Gabe Reyna a 641.