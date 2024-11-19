One contested race for Yorkville City Council in April

Four aldermen seats are up for grabs for the Yorkville City Council during the April, 2025 consolidated elections. (Joey Weslo)

The City of Yorkville has four alderman seats for city council up for grabs in the April 2025 Consolidated Election. The deadline for candidates to submit their nominating petitions was 5 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The city council is made up of eight alderman representing four wards, with two aldermen from each ward in rotating terms. The wards are drawn to best accommodate equal populations. Each election one of the two seats in each ward is up to the voters.

Of the four seats, just one looks to have a contest race, with the remaining three feature incumbents running unopposed.

Int he race for Fourth Ward Alderman, Sammy Hall and Lowell “Rusty” Hyett have filed petitions.

In Ward 1, Alderman Ken Koch is running unopposed for his seat. In Ward 2, Alderman Arden “Joe” Plocher is running uncontested. In Ward 3, Alderman Matthew Marek is also running unopposed.

Last consolidated election in 2023, Mayor John Purcell retained his position as town mayor after running unopposed.