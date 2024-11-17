Sandwich dentist honored by International Academy of Mini Dental Implants

Dr. Mark Wienhold (right) is recognized for achieving the status of Diplomate within the International Academy of Mini Dental Implants. (Photo provided by Mary Weinhold)

Mark Weinhold, D.D.S., of Sandwich, has achieved the status of Diplomate within the International Academy of Mini Dental Implants.

The Diplomat designation is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skill, knowledge and leadership in one piece dental implant technology, according to a news release from the academy.

Key Highlights of the Diplomate’ Achievement: