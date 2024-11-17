Sandwich dentist honored by International Academy of Mini Dental Implants

Mark Weinhold, D.D.S., of Sandwich, has achieved the status of Diplomate within the International Academy of Mini Dental Implants.
The Diplomat designation is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skill, knowledge and leadership in one piece dental implant technology, according to a news release from the academy.
Key Highlights of the Diplomate’ Achievement:
- Exemplary Clinical Expertise: Diplomate status is awarded to individuals who have shown a superior level of expertise in one piece dental implant procedures, contributing to improved patient outcomes and advancements in the field.
- Leadership in Education: The Diplomate’s have been instrumental in shaping educational programs and sharing their knowledge and experience through seminars, workshops and mentorship.
- Global Influence: These professionals have made significant contributions to the global community by collaborating with peers across borders and fostering international dialogue on best practices in one piece dental implantology.