Oswego to ring in holiday season with Christmas Walk on Dec. 6

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman waves to those attending the Oswego Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego on Dec. 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Village of Oswego Christmas Walk presented by Servbank will kick off the holiday season from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in downtown Oswego.

The free event will feature musical performances, visits with Santa’s reindeer, ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, the village’s annual tree lighting performance and an emergency vehicle light parade. People of all ages are invited to enjoy games, crafts and giveaways.

Downtown stores will open their doors to showcase holiday décor and gifts for all ages.

The tree-lighting performance will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Main and Jackson Streets and will feature music from junior high choirs. There are also opportunities to watch Oswego’s dance troupes and choirs at three different live entertainment locations during the event along with music from DJ John Werle.

Children were able to go inside an inflatable globe as part of the Oswego Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego on Dec. 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

Children are encouraged to bring their wish list and take photos with Santa at Locked In Photography, 73 W. Van Buren St. The event is sponsored by the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, Oswego Downtown Association and Locked In Photography.

Complimentary photos will be available for download after the event.

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony was part of the activities at the Oswego Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego on Dec. 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

At 8:15 p.m., the illuminated emergency vehicle parade will make its way down Main Street presented by the Oswego Fire Protection District. In addition to decorated trucks and cars, favorite characters including superheroes, princesses and Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer will take part in the parade.

Shuttle bus service will operate from the north parking lot of Oswego High School to Byline Bank, 36 Monroe St. Downtown parking is also available at the public parking garage in the Reserve at Hudson Crossing building at Washington and Harrison streets, Oswego Village Hall and other downtown areas.

The Christmas Walk is presented by Servbank for the sixth year in a row. Located at 3201 Orchard Road in Oswego, Servbank serves individuals, businesses and communities.

More information is available at oswegochristmaswalk.com.