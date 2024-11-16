Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for November

November 2019

The Newark High School Lady Norsemen won their second straight Class 1A girls volleyball state championship.

November 2014

The Yorkville High School girls and boys cross country brought home the state titles. It was the fourth in a row for the girls.

November 2009

Bart Olson was appointed new Yorkville city administrator.

Kathy Orton, a Yorkville native, is the author of a book on college basketball, “Outside the Limelight.”

November 2004

Voters approved the sale of bonds to build a 34,000-square foot addition to the Yorkville Public Library. A referendum on a tax hike for Bristol-Kendall Fire District was also passed.

November 1999

The Yorkville Foxes football team was one point short of a trip to the Class 3A State Finals. They fell to Montini 22-21 to finish the year at 10-2.

November 1994

The temporary connection of Orchard Road to Route 34 is open to traffic, as work continues on the permanent road.

November 1989

County Clerk Jean P. Brady announced she plans to retire after seven terms and 40 years. She served five years longer than any Kendall County Clerk. Paul Anderson announced he would run and he was eventually elected the next county clerk.

November 1984

Residents expressed concern over Route 34 plans west of Route 47. Plans are to widen the road, and construct a new bridge over the Blackberry Creek. Meanwhile work is nearly complete on the new four-lane bridge on Route 47 over the Fox River downtown.

November 1979

Architect Leo Anderson’s model of the proposed Beecher Community Center was approved by the Community Center Committee.

November 1974

Game Farm Supt. Robert F. “Sim” Wilson said that due to budget cuts in the Department of Conservation the ‘zoo” portion of the Game Farm will have to be discontinued. Pheasant breeding operations will continue. The exhibit is the only one of its kind in the state, drawing from 15,000 to 20,000 visitors a year. Cost annually is about $10,000, Wilson said.

November 1969

The Yorkville City Council voted to annex 17 acre east of Rt. 47 and north of Rt. 126. The farmland is owned by Walter J. Olsen.

November 1964

Ray Page, state superintendent of public instruction, will speak at the open house and dedication of the new Oswego High School.

November 1959

Nov. 20 marks the opening game of the Yorkville High School basketball season and guests will be the Sandwich Indians. It is the first game in the new gymnasium, which will seat about 1,200. (This is the present Yorkville Freshman Academy.)

November 1954

The senior class of Yorkville High School presented “Cheaper by the Dozen”. Play cast was lead by Jim Dirst as Mr. Gilbreth and Darlene Erickson as Mrs. Gilbreth. Other cast members were Kathy Abrams, David Heap, Betty Bretthauer, Dale Cutsinger, Frank McKeever, David Harker, Evelyn Skinner, Hazel Burks, Leona Cook, David Harker, Kenton Clark, Babe Miller, Judy Trummel and Charles Stading.

November 1949

Prime Minister Nehru of India visited Kendall County farms and enjoyed dinner at the Albert Mighell farm. They also visited the Will A. Smith farm and the Glen Peterson farm.

November 1944

The Barley Fork Restaurant, resplendent in its new painting and finishes, is now reopened and it is really a showplace.

November 1939

Dick Hayden, YHS 1936 graduate, played his last game as star quarterback for North Central College in Naperville. He was also co-captain. He later founded Hayden Sport Center in Aurora.

November 1934

Movement is on foot to make a four-lane highway of Route 34. The fact that the traffic on this road merits a larger right of way is indisputable.

November 1929

Quick work by the neighbors and the Bristol Fire Department extinguished a fire at the Old Homestead house on the Frank G. Harris farm south of Yorkville. The house was built in 1849.

November 1924

Bristol (then the north side of Yorkville) is putting about 600 loads of gravel on their streets. This will be appreciated by those who drive on the north side of our city.

November 1919

The concrete road between Oswego and Montgomery on the east side of the river will be finished Thursday. With two weeks for drying it will be thrown open for motorists about Nov. 20.

November 1914

Clarence Davis, whose cattle were infected with the dreaded hoof and mouth disease, had to have 34 cattle and 35 hogs killed.

November 1909

The conduct of some young fellows in Yorkville this past Halloween was contemptible and cowardly.

November 1904

W. H. Gunzul drove up to Yorkville from Millington in one hour and a quarter with his fast little nag.

November 1899

Praise among lovers of music in Yorkville continues to roll in for the recent dedication of the new pipe organ at the Congregational Church.

November 1894

The first skating of the season as held on the Blackberry mill pond and the little fellows enjoyed it immensely.

November 1889

Our Yorkville paper mills have a very extensive trade. Last week a carload was shipped from Black’s mill to Portland, Oregon, and one from Castle’s to San Francisco.

November 1884

Got Vreeland of Lisbon shot 22 ducks one day last week.

November 1879

The CB and Q railroad company is putting up a windmill in Yorkville to fill their tank with water.

November 1874

A chestnut gelding owned by J. W. Jacobs of Plano trotted an exhibition mile in 2:23 on the track at Stewards Park, Plano under adverse circumstances both as to weather and track.

November 1869

A sidewalk is being laid on the south side of the Bristol (north side of Yorkville at that time) public square. M. W. Lane was instrumental in having it done.

November 1864

Mr. Thomas of Yorkville took advantage of the cold weather and commenced butchering his hogs. He had a large force at work and make pork at a rapid rate.