Montgomery kicks off holiday season with annual Holiday Decorations Contest

Nominations for the Montgomery Beautification Committee's annual Holiday Decorations Contest are open now through Dec. 8, 2024. (Provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The Montgomery Beautification Committee is hosting its annual Holiday Decorations Contest to celebrate homes and businesses that contribute to making the Village “Merry and Bright.”

Nominations are open now through Dec. 8, the same night as the Annual Tree Lighting and Visit with Santa planned for 5 p.m. at Village Hall.

“The Village Holiday Decorations Contest is one of the Beautification Committee’s favorite times of the year,” Ben Brzoska, village trustee and chair of the committee, said in a news release from the village. “The entries are amazing and we enjoy driving around and seeing the incredible effort put into the displays.”

A single nomination per address is needed for the judges to review the display.

On Dec. 11, committee members will visit all nominated properties to recognize those with outstanding decorations. Participants will receive a sign acknowledging their efforts.

“Thank you to our residents for helping make Montgomery ‘merry and bright,’” Brzoska said in the release. “We love being able to recognize those that do their part in making Montgomery an awesome place to live.”

The addresses of the winning homes and businesses will be available online for the community to enjoy.

For more information or to nominate a property, visit montgomeryil.org or email rmason@montgomeryil.org.