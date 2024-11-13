Fire causes $100,000 damage to Oswego townhouse

A fire the afternoon of Nov. 12 caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to a four-unit townhouse in the 100 block of South Concord Drive in Oswego.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Center in Yorkville received several 911 calls regarding a fire in the 100 block of South Concord Drive, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in four minutes and saw the end unit in the building heavily involved in fire, the release said. They also noted the garage was also aflame as were two vehicles in the driveway.

They were able to knock down the main body of fire with an aggressive fire attack, according to the news release.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, according to the release. An adjacent building sustained some heat damage along with a vehicle parked in a neighboring driveway.

All occupants were out of the building prior to the fire department’s arrival. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Plainfield, Sugar Grove and Montgomery fire departments provided station coverage for the Oswego Fire Protection District while firefighters responded to the fire.