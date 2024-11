Pictured are children painting their pumpkins for their Halloween craft at Plano Methodist Church's Sunday School. (Photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The Sunday School children at Plano Methodist Church painted pumpkins and added “scary” faces for their Halloween craft.

Sunday School is every Sunday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. for children in preschool through eighth grade.

For more information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.