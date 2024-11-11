Kendall County property transfers: July 8 to Oct. 4, 2024

Bristol

Denise Wilcox to Jorge Cabrera Diaz and Michelle Wimmer, Residence at 12 N. Cypress Drive, Bristol, $411,000, Aug. 28.

Joliet

Nicolas Rodriguez to Maxwell Woods, Residence at 1053 Heron Circle, Joliet, $264,000, Sept. 13.

Minooka

Allan E. Miller to Victoria and Joe Cura, Residence at 13130 Mckanna Road, Minooka, $445,000, July 18.

Montgomery

William H. Little to Joshua Little, Residence at 2154 Kathleen Court, Montgomery, $310,000, Sept. 13.

Amanda B. Harrison to Naomi N. Nieves and Casey Quarnstrom, Residence at 2447 Charismatic Lane, Montgomery, $340,000, Aug. 31.

Richard L. Dudley Jr. to David Ramos, Residence at 3308 Big Bend Drive, Montgomery, $430,000, Aug. 28.

Bridgette M. Pierce to Roberto Sandoval Gallegos, Residence at 2436 Mayfield Drive, Montgomery, $255,000, Sept. 2.

Newark

Andrew J. Schwartz to Rodney G. and Patricia J. Schobert, Residence at 14248 Fennel Road, Newark, $395,000, Sept. 20.

Oswego

Daniela T. Koynoff to Zarifjon Inoyatov, Residence at 486 Majestic Lane, Oswego, $317,500, Aug. 13.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Samuel Jaideep Bethala, Residence at 217 Tinana St., Oswego, $574,500, Sept. 18.

Shwe Oo to Navedhasan Khan and Zeba Naved Hasan Khan, Residence at 239 Grays Drive, Oswego, $295,000, July 10.

Scott Sieder to Abid Sabzali, Residence at 152 Chapin Way, Oswego, $580,000, Sept. 12.

James E. Smith to Austin J. Cruse and Lindsay L. Brougham, Residence at 214 Willowwood Drive, Oswego, $465,000, Sept. 4.

Daniel Pienta to Luis R. and Bertha A. Salinas, Residence at 255 Grays Drive, Oswego, $235,000, Sept. 12.

Krystyna Miskowiec to Ryan Russell and Stephanie Eck, Residence at 1900 Light Road 202, Oswego, $125,000, Sept. 16.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Hema Sumanth Damarla, Residence at 121 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $630,500, Sept. 17.

Tiffany L. Miller to Timothy O. Maguire and Rachel Maguire, Residence at 110 Kevin Lane, Oswego, $309,500, Sept. 6.

Richard M. Barrows to Jecobie and Terra Jones, Residence at 452 Windsor Drive, Oswego, $437,500, Aug. 29.

Skydan Equity Partners LLC to Constance J. Harrison and Philip A. Ciesiulka, Residence at 418 Kensington Drive, Oswego, $469,000, Sept. 17.

Plainfield

D.R. Horton Inc Midwest to Nguyen Minh Chu, Residence at 13510 S. Carmel Blvd., Plainfield, $457,000, Sept. 19.

NVR Inc. to Cynthia Nicole Wilson, Residence at 2716 Hideaway Court, Plainfield, $401,500, Sept. 23.

NVR Inc. to Maurice Eugene Dawson Jr. and Elizabeth Ibukunoluwa Omotoye, Residence at 2714 Hideaway Court, Plainfield, $466,500, Sept. 23.

NVR Inc. to Alexandru Sirbu, Residence at 2610 Siegel Court, Plainfield, $399,000, Sept. 24.

Salavador Frutos to Tracey Blanchard, Residence at 2303 Carpenter Ave., Plainfield, $295,000, Sept. 5.

Daniel R. Dilday Jr. to Parviz Nazar and Garib Fayzullobek Milikbek, Residence at 12918 Conifer St., Plainfield, $355,000, Sept. 10.

Plano

Planet Home Lending LLC to Alicia Rocha, Residence at 1003 Big Rock Ave., Plano, $226,000, Sept. 16.

Jacob D. Ott to Martin A. Ruiz Lopez, Residence at 1025 Pauline Place, Plano, $315,000, Sept. 9.

Lsf11 Master Participation Trust to Edward F. Calahan, Residence at 110 W. Grant St., Plano, $235,500, Sept. 18.

Guadalupe Escobedo to Oscar Jimenez Cruz, Residence at 406 W. School St., Plano, $268,000, Aug. 25.

Sandwich

Nicholas Ryan Kazlaukas to Kilen J. Haywood, Residence at 115 N. Green St., Sandwich, $248,000, Sept. 23.

NVR Inc. to Jennifer R. and James M. Brewer, Residence at 1102 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $426,500, Sept. 30.

NVR Inc. to Adrian Garcia and Lady Duarte, Residence at 1104 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $373,500, Oct. 4.

Monte Leifheit to Roger D. and Lisa C. Moore, Residence at 1015 S. Wells St., Sandwich, $290,000, Sept. 23.

Ryan West to Stuart J. Gilbert II, Residence at 1111 Lillian Lane, Sandwich, $164,000, Sept. 27.

Steven J. Gregorio to Zachary S. Lukowych, Residence at 1130 E. Arnold St., Sandwich, $172,000, Sept. 24.

David A. Jensen to Shehval S. Mallhi, Residence at 1008 Castle St., Sandwich, $235,000, Sept. 19.

NVR Inc. to Brian and Samantha Greenwood, Residence at 1005 Oak Bend Road, Sandwich, $374,500, Sept. 20.

Shawn Michael Barks to David Marin Castillo and Maria Cristela Bravo, Residence at 404 W. Hall St., Sandwich, $230,000, Sept. 20.

Chad E. Carlson to Bradley Baumgardt, Residence at 344 Lisbon St., Sandwich, $255,000, Sept. 19.

Agime Jusufi to Enrique Garcia, Residence at 204 W. Church St., Sandwich, $222,000, Aug. 19.

Yorkville

Tim Greyer Builders Inc. to Tristen A. Ditommaso, Residence at 1167 Cody Court, Yorkville, $492,000, Sept. 17.

NVR Inc. to Bertin Barcenas and Etlingh Karolina Barcenas, Residence at 471 Biscayne Lane, Yorkville, $388,000, Sept. 24.

Gary K. Frederick to Kimberly D. Frederick, Residence at 4576 Camden Lane C, Yorkville, $246,000, Sept. 30.

NVR Inc. to Gary P. Racine, Residence at 4558 W. Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, $403,000, Sept. 19.

Tristen A. Ditommaso to Anna M. and David L. Oei, Residence at 10605 Church Road, Yorkville, $860,000, Sept. 16.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Hector Sarinana, Residence at 3358 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $370,000, Sept. 11.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Samuel and Michelle Ferris, Residence at 3354 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $415,000, Aug. 30.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Martin A. Rodriguez, Residence at 3338 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $422,500, Sept. 26.

NVR Inc. to Jimmy D. and Oralia L. Beamon, Residence at 3078 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $544,000, Sept. 26.

NVR Inc. to Rajiv Gandhi Gnanasekaran, Residence at 3009 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $453,500, Sept. 26.

Patrick M. Lee to Rohit and Preeti Syal, Residence at 2075 Village View Dr, Yorkville, $272,000, Aug. 30.

Tom F. Sendaj to Brianne J. Sendaj, Residence at 2803 Gains Court, Yorkville, $260,000, Sept. 18.

Frankenreider Trust to William J. Konovsky and Steven J. Trapp, Residence at 1562 Coral Drive, Yorkville, $523,000, July 8.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Doris Marie Laguer Martinez and Ismanuel Acevedo Muniz, Residence at 2741 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $415,000, Sept. 26.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Norris Victorino Salazar and Remesis Garcia, Residence at 2738 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $365,000, Sept. 23.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Felix L. Torres Jr. and Adriana Torres, Residence at 2734 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $388,500, Sept. 26.

Kendall Partners Limited to Megan Coleman, Residence at 1308 Chestnut Lane, Yorkville, $225,000, Aug. 19.

Sascha Lewandowski to Allison and Skylar Mitchell, Residence at 2431 Anna Maria Lane, Yorkville, $475,000, Aug. 19.

Michael R. Hendon to Edward A. and Nancy S. Wolsfeld, Residence at 1403 Ruby Drive, Yorkville, $475,000, Sept. 11.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Varsha Eidnani, Residence at 1406 Orchid St., Yorkville, $262,500, Sept. 20.

Kyle P. Salek to Luke and Ashley B. Strothman, Residence at 2016 Bernadette Lane, Yorkville, $602,000, Sept. 20.

Steven L. Huey to Kevin Kniceley and Althea Maharaj, Residence at 1519 Cottonwood Trail, Yorkville, $279,000, Aug. 25.

Heyne Homes LLC to Agime Jusufi, Residence at 152 Bertram Drive G, Yorkville, $170,000, Aug. 14.

Linda L. Boytor to Sean Michael Drane and Wendy E. Strause Drane, Residence at 1983 Prairie Rose Lane, Yorkville, $430,000, Sept. 18.

NVR Inc. to Kim Denise Pack, Residence at 3005 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $478,500, Sept. 27.