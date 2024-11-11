November 11, 2024
Kendall County property transfers: July 8 to Oct. 4, 2024

By Hannah Soukup
Property transfers

Kendall County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bristol

Denise Wilcox to Jorge Cabrera Diaz and Michelle Wimmer, Residence at 12 N. Cypress Drive, Bristol, $411,000, Aug. 28.

Joliet

Nicolas Rodriguez to Maxwell Woods, Residence at 1053 Heron Circle, Joliet, $264,000, Sept. 13.

Minooka

Allan E. Miller to Victoria and Joe Cura, Residence at 13130 Mckanna Road, Minooka, $445,000, July 18.

Montgomery

William H. Little to Joshua Little, Residence at 2154 Kathleen Court, Montgomery, $310,000, Sept. 13.

Amanda B. Harrison to Naomi N. Nieves and Casey Quarnstrom, Residence at 2447 Charismatic Lane, Montgomery, $340,000, Aug. 31.

Richard L. Dudley Jr. to David Ramos, Residence at 3308 Big Bend Drive, Montgomery, $430,000, Aug. 28.

Bridgette M. Pierce to Roberto Sandoval Gallegos, Residence at 2436 Mayfield Drive, Montgomery, $255,000, Sept. 2.

Newark

Andrew J. Schwartz to Rodney G. and Patricia J. Schobert, Residence at 14248 Fennel Road, Newark, $395,000, Sept. 20.

Oswego

Daniela T. Koynoff to Zarifjon Inoyatov, Residence at 486 Majestic Lane, Oswego, $317,500, Aug. 13.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Samuel Jaideep Bethala, Residence at 217 Tinana St., Oswego, $574,500, Sept. 18.

Shwe Oo to Navedhasan Khan and Zeba Naved Hasan Khan, Residence at 239 Grays Drive, Oswego, $295,000, July 10.

Scott Sieder to Abid Sabzali, Residence at 152 Chapin Way, Oswego, $580,000, Sept. 12.

James E. Smith to Austin J. Cruse and Lindsay L. Brougham, Residence at 214 Willowwood Drive, Oswego, $465,000, Sept. 4.

Daniel Pienta to Luis R. and Bertha A. Salinas, Residence at 255 Grays Drive, Oswego, $235,000, Sept. 12.

Krystyna Miskowiec to Ryan Russell and Stephanie Eck, Residence at 1900 Light Road 202, Oswego, $125,000, Sept. 16.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Hema Sumanth Damarla, Residence at 121 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $630,500, Sept. 17.

Tiffany L. Miller to Timothy O. Maguire and Rachel Maguire, Residence at 110 Kevin Lane, Oswego, $309,500, Sept. 6.

Richard M. Barrows to Jecobie and Terra Jones, Residence at 452 Windsor Drive, Oswego, $437,500, Aug. 29.

Skydan Equity Partners LLC to Constance J. Harrison and Philip A. Ciesiulka, Residence at 418 Kensington Drive, Oswego, $469,000, Sept. 17.

Plainfield

D.R. Horton Inc Midwest to Nguyen Minh Chu, Residence at 13510 S. Carmel Blvd., Plainfield, $457,000, Sept. 19.

NVR Inc. to Cynthia Nicole Wilson, Residence at 2716 Hideaway Court, Plainfield, $401,500, Sept. 23.

NVR Inc. to Maurice Eugene Dawson Jr. and Elizabeth Ibukunoluwa Omotoye, Residence at 2714 Hideaway Court, Plainfield, $466,500, Sept. 23.

NVR Inc. to Alexandru Sirbu, Residence at 2610 Siegel Court, Plainfield, $399,000, Sept. 24.

Salavador Frutos to Tracey Blanchard, Residence at 2303 Carpenter Ave., Plainfield, $295,000, Sept. 5.

Daniel R. Dilday Jr. to Parviz Nazar and Garib Fayzullobek Milikbek, Residence at 12918 Conifer St., Plainfield, $355,000, Sept. 10.

Plano

Planet Home Lending LLC to Alicia Rocha, Residence at 1003 Big Rock Ave., Plano, $226,000, Sept. 16.

Jacob D. Ott to Martin A. Ruiz Lopez, Residence at 1025 Pauline Place, Plano, $315,000, Sept. 9.

Lsf11 Master Participation Trust to Edward F. Calahan, Residence at 110 W. Grant St., Plano, $235,500, Sept. 18.

Guadalupe Escobedo to Oscar Jimenez Cruz, Residence at 406 W. School St., Plano, $268,000, Aug. 25.

Sandwich

Nicholas Ryan Kazlaukas to Kilen J. Haywood, Residence at 115 N. Green St., Sandwich, $248,000, Sept. 23.

NVR Inc. to Jennifer R. and James M. Brewer, Residence at 1102 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $426,500, Sept. 30.

NVR Inc. to Adrian Garcia and Lady Duarte, Residence at 1104 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $373,500, Oct. 4.

Monte Leifheit to Roger D. and Lisa C. Moore, Residence at 1015 S. Wells St., Sandwich, $290,000, Sept. 23.

Ryan West to Stuart J. Gilbert II, Residence at 1111 Lillian Lane, Sandwich, $164,000, Sept. 27.

Steven J. Gregorio to Zachary S. Lukowych, Residence at 1130 E. Arnold St., Sandwich, $172,000, Sept. 24.

David A. Jensen to Shehval S. Mallhi, Residence at 1008 Castle St., Sandwich, $235,000, Sept. 19.

NVR Inc. to Brian and Samantha Greenwood, Residence at 1005 Oak Bend Road, Sandwich, $374,500, Sept. 20.

Shawn Michael Barks to David Marin Castillo and Maria Cristela Bravo, Residence at 404 W. Hall St., Sandwich, $230,000, Sept. 20.

Chad E. Carlson to Bradley Baumgardt, Residence at 344 Lisbon St., Sandwich, $255,000, Sept. 19.

Agime Jusufi to Enrique Garcia, Residence at 204 W. Church St., Sandwich, $222,000, Aug. 19.

Yorkville

Tim Greyer Builders Inc. to Tristen A. Ditommaso, Residence at 1167 Cody Court, Yorkville, $492,000, Sept. 17.

NVR Inc. to Bertin Barcenas and Etlingh Karolina Barcenas, Residence at 471 Biscayne Lane, Yorkville, $388,000, Sept. 24.

Gary K. Frederick to Kimberly D. Frederick, Residence at 4576 Camden Lane C, Yorkville, $246,000, Sept. 30.

NVR Inc. to Gary P. Racine, Residence at 4558 W. Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, $403,000, Sept. 19.

Tristen A. Ditommaso to Anna M. and David L. Oei, Residence at 10605 Church Road, Yorkville, $860,000, Sept. 16.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Hector Sarinana, Residence at 3358 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $370,000, Sept. 11.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Samuel and Michelle Ferris, Residence at 3354 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $415,000, Aug. 30.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Martin A. Rodriguez, Residence at 3338 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $422,500, Sept. 26.

NVR Inc. to Jimmy D. and Oralia L. Beamon, Residence at 3078 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $544,000, Sept. 26.

NVR Inc. to Rajiv Gandhi Gnanasekaran, Residence at 3009 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $453,500, Sept. 26.

Patrick M. Lee to Rohit and Preeti Syal, Residence at 2075 Village View Dr, Yorkville, $272,000, Aug. 30.

Tom F. Sendaj to Brianne J. Sendaj, Residence at 2803 Gains Court, Yorkville, $260,000, Sept. 18.

Frankenreider Trust to William J. Konovsky and Steven J. Trapp, Residence at 1562 Coral Drive, Yorkville, $523,000, July 8.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Doris Marie Laguer Martinez and Ismanuel Acevedo Muniz, Residence at 2741 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $415,000, Sept. 26.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Norris Victorino Salazar and Remesis Garcia, Residence at 2738 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $365,000, Sept. 23.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Felix L. Torres Jr. and Adriana Torres, Residence at 2734 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $388,500, Sept. 26.

Kendall Partners Limited to Megan Coleman, Residence at 1308 Chestnut Lane, Yorkville, $225,000, Aug. 19.

Sascha Lewandowski to Allison and Skylar Mitchell, Residence at 2431 Anna Maria Lane, Yorkville, $475,000, Aug. 19.

Michael R. Hendon to Edward A. and Nancy S. Wolsfeld, Residence at 1403 Ruby Drive, Yorkville, $475,000, Sept. 11.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Varsha Eidnani, Residence at 1406 Orchid St., Yorkville, $262,500, Sept. 20.

Kyle P. Salek to Luke and Ashley B. Strothman, Residence at 2016 Bernadette Lane, Yorkville, $602,000, Sept. 20.

Steven L. Huey to Kevin Kniceley and Althea Maharaj, Residence at 1519 Cottonwood Trail, Yorkville, $279,000, Aug. 25.

Heyne Homes LLC to Agime Jusufi, Residence at 152 Bertram Drive G, Yorkville, $170,000, Aug. 14.

Linda L. Boytor to Sean Michael Drane and Wendy E. Strause Drane, Residence at 1983 Prairie Rose Lane, Yorkville, $430,000, Sept. 18.

NVR Inc. to Kim Denise Pack, Residence at 3005 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $478,500, Sept. 27.