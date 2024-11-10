Down the Garden Path: Don’t trash your leftover pumpkins – smash ‘em!

Disgorged gourds after the 2023 Pumpkin Smash in Aurora. Smashing your pumpkins to be used as compost is one green way to get rid of your jack-o'-lantern this year. (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extension)

Apple cider and crisp fall air call for Halloween festivities and of course, you can’t forget about pumpkins! It would not be an Illinois Halloween if pumpkins were not involved. Jack-o’-lanterns are festive gourds that make great decorations, but what do you do with them after Halloween? Instead of trashing pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns, consider smashing them to create compost and prevent plant materials from reaching the landfill. There are several safe ways to dispose of pumpkins that do not include a landfill, find out how you can participate below.

Don’t trash it, smash it!

Pumpkin smash is a family fun event that prevents pumpkins or jack-o’-lanterns from entering the landfill. Pumpkins in landfills are never broken-down and release greenhouse gases (methane and carbon dioxide) into the atmosphere. Landfills in 2022 accounted for 14.4% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States according to the EPA. Cucurbits are water-based crops that make excellent plant material for compost .

Pumpkin smashes are safe, environmentally friendly and fun for the whole family! A pumpkin smash usually includes smashing pumpkins, or, make it even better, launching pumpkins! Smashing or breaking down pumpkins encourages plant materials to degrade before it’s tossed and turned into compost. Compost is a natural, beneficial soil amendment commonly used in home gardens and small organic farms. Plant-based compost provides a natural alternative to synthetic-based fertilizers and utilizes plant materials to distribute nutrients to the soil before crop planting. Decoration or compost, pumpkins have many uses which makes this versatile crop a staple in Illinois.

How to Safely Dispose

Although pumpkin smashes are a load fun and occur across the state, there are other ways to dispose of pumpkins and gourds safely. Make sure to take any decorations, paint or non-compostable materials from pumpkins before attending a smash event.

Drop them off at a local farm that is accepting wilted pumpkins or jack- o’-lanterns, some farmers may feed their livestock or make compost for a following season.

Add them to your compost pile! At home compost can decrease an individual’s carbon footprint and provide compost for home gardens

DO NOT toss or leave pumpkins in forest preserves!

Do Not Feed Wildlife

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources does not recommend feeding pumpkins to wildlife as it can lead to damage complaints as well as the spread of disease, such as chronic wasting disease in deer. Except for bird and squirrel feeders near a residence, it is illegal to provide food, salt, mineral blocks or other products for deer and other wildlife to eat. It is also dangerous. Every fall, the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic treats wild animals that get trapped or tangled in decorative items left on holiday decorations.

Do not give gourds washed with bleach to animals since it is toxic. A white vinegar solution is a safe alternative but will not help if a pumpkin is already going moldy. For more information about effects on wildlife, check out this article by Chris Enroth and Emily Steele.

How Can You Participate?

Will you take part in a pumpkin smash event this fall? As the top producing pumpkin state in the nation, that is a lot of pumpkins to smash!

Check out the Illinois Extension Pumpkin Smash page to learn more about events happening across the state. To find a pumpkin smash event near you, visit the website SCARCE to learn more about waste reduction and how you can help!

For more information, check out the University of Illinois Extension’s Local Food and Small Farms YouTube Channel for growing tips and other horticultural advice.