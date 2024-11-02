Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome celebrates grand reopening in Oswego

Jorge Cherriz was practicing his golf swing during the Nov. 1 grand reopening of the Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome in Oswego. The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce organized a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Eric Schelkopf)

As an avid golfer, Jorge Cherriz likes to practice his golf swing. He likes it so much, he was practicing during the Nov. 1 grand reopening of the Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome in Oswego. The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce organized a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This was his first time at Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome. Cherriz, his wife, Samantha, and their 14-month-old daughter, Sofia, recently moved to Oswego from Sarasota, Florida.

The facility – built by Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club – has been getting a warm reception since opening in late November 2023 at 3360 Station Drive, just west of Orchard Road. It had been open on Fridays-Sundays during the summer months, but with the weather getting colder, it now is open seven days a week.

“We’re kicking off full-time again,” said Alex Balog, director of golf operations for Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club. “We’re excited. Things are kind of slowing down at the golf course, so we’re gearing up here.”

The facility is equipped with technology to help both novice and competitive golfers, such as if they are hitting the ball too far to the right. And customers can simulate playing on different golf courses, such as Pebble Beach in California.

“They know where they’re hitting because it’s so accurately displayed on the screens,” Balog said. “You feel like you’re almost there.”

The facility uses TrackMan Range technology in each of its 30 bays. And customers can now simulate playing on Whitetail Ridge’s golf course in Yorkville.

“So you can play Whitetail year-round here at the golf dome,” Balog said. “It’s so exciting to see how accurate the graphics are. They have our clubhouse fireplace and the garage doors and all the details. It’s incredible. It’s pretty neat to see.”

Along with featuring golf year-round, Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome also has a restaurant, The Persimmon Room, which also is the name of the restaurant at Whitetail Ridge Golf Club.

“We revamped our menu to add more entrees,” Balog said.

People can order food and get it delivered to the bay where they are playing golf.

“Or you can play golf and dine in the restaurant afterwards,” he said.

Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome can also be booked for different events such as birthday parties.

“We had some good parties and events here throughout the summer,” Balog said. “And we have a ton more coming this winter as well.”

More information about Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome is available at its website, whitetailridgegolfdome.com.