Taste of Norway returns at St. Olaf Church, Montgomery

Polar Star members display their Norwegian baked goods at last year's Høstfest. The Taste of Norway returns on Sunday, Nov. 3, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery. (photo provided by Polar Star Lodge 5-472)

The Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-427 is agains hosting their annual “Taste of Norway” Høstfest. The fall festival will take place beginning at noon on Sunday, Nov. 3, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave., Montgomery.

It is an opportunity to taste traditional Norwegian fare, such as smørbrød (open-faced sandwiches) and baked goods. There also will be Norwegian cooking demonstrations.

Listen to Norwegian folk music and visit the Polar Star Marketplace to find Norwegian gifts and craft demonstrations for things like rosmaling (traditional rose painting), hardanger embroidery and Sami bracelets.

The event is free to the public. No reservations required, and food tickets will be on site.