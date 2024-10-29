Sandwich, Yorkville Christian volleyball win regional games: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sandwich d. Mendota 25-21, 25-21

Jessica Ramey had 16 assists, eight service points and six digs, Brooklyn Marks 11 digs, eight service points and four aces, Jordan Bauer and Londyn Scott six kills each and Shayla Green eight digs and seven service points for Sandwich (16-16) in the Class 2A Coal City Regional quarterfinal.

Yorkville Christian d. Grace Christian Academy 8-25, 26-24, 25-17

The Mustangs won the Class 1A Grant Park Regional quarterfinal for the playoff win in program history.