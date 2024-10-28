Yorkville Library hosting business workshops focusing creating a lasting legacy

The Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, is hosting two community workshops on Nov. 4 and Nov. 12 on creating a lasting business legacy. (Provided by the Friends of the Yorkville Public Library)

Local business owners interested in learning how to turn their years of hard work into lasting legacies are invited to a two-part workshop on business succession planning at the Yorkville Public Library on Nov. 4 and Nov. 12.

The sessions, sponsored by the Kendall County Economic Development office, run from 9 a.m. to noon. You can register at score.org/foxvalley.

Todd Volker, Kendall County Economic coordinator, said the sessions are perfect to assist in charting the future course of your business and to help better navigate all the different factors that go into a good business succession plan, according to a news release.

The Nov. 4 workshop, “Passing the Torch: Turning Your Business into a Legacy,” is an in-depth presentation by Harriet Parker, a small business advisor, focusing on early preparations for business succession.

The second workshop, on Nov. 12, “How to Develop a Succession or Exit Strategy,” looks at the different paths to transfer a business. The session is led by experienced businesspeople who are Master Mentors with SCORE Fox Valley, a business consulting service, according to the release.