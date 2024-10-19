Yorkville moving forward with water main replacement on Route 47

Yorkville is replacing a watermain in the downtown district, along Route 47, to help spur greater business development and to meet the mandates of their recent Lake Michigan water agreement with the DuPage Water Commission. (Provided by the City of Yorkville)

The City of Yorkville is planning on installing a new water main along Route 47 as part of the project to bring Lake Michigan water to residents, but the city also expects it to spur business growth and the project has long been planned.

According to city officials, installing a larger water main will help the eastern side of each business flourish for decades to come. The project involves ripping out the current undersized water main along the east alley in the downtown area, known as the Hydraulic District, and install a much larger water main away from the buildings fronting Route 47.

While the project is mandated by the city’s recent agreement with the DuPage Water Commission, bringing Lake Michigan water to Yorkville, city officials said the construction had long been on their to do list.

“This was a pre-1980s water main, so this was on our list of replacements, no matter what,” said Eric Dhuse, Yorkville Public Works Director, during the Oct. 15 Public Works Committee meeting.

At the upcoming City Council meeting on Oct. 22, officials will vote on a design engineering contract with Engineering Enterprises Inc. (EEI), for a fixed amount of $81,273.

Construction is expected to begin in Spring or Summer of 2025.