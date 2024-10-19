Yorkville HS to begin work on $1.8 million tennis court project

Oswego East's Keertana Kota smashes a shot at the net, during a meet at Yorkville High School Sept. 12, 2020. Work begins on eight new courts later this month at the high school. The $1.8 million project is expected to be completed in time for the spring tennis season. (Steven Buyansky)

Serving up an ace for students, Yorkville High School is breaking ground on a new tennis facility including new courts and updated sports amenities.

Construction on eight new courts begins Oct. 21 in a new location behind the high school main campus. The courts are part of the district’s plans to turn the new baseball and softball turf fields and the new tennis courts into a central sports complex. The current six courts located in front of the freshman High School Academy on Game Farm Road, will be retired.

The project is projected to cost $1.8 million and the completion goal is end of March 2025, just in time for the spring tennis season.

Heather DiVerde, Yorkville Executive Director of Facility Operations, said the school is excited to paint the courts as soon as temperatures get above 50 degrees and the asphalt is ready.

She said the district was able to save money by scheduling the project over the autumn and winter months instead of over summer. DiVerde said she hopes the weather cooperates allowing the courts to be ready for the student athletes by tennis season.

“You just never know what Mother Nature is going to bring this winter and spring, but our hope is to get out there as soon as things warm up in the spring,” DiVerde said.

Yorkville High School has JV and varsity teams for each the boys and girls tennis programs, as well as a tennis intramural program for students of any ability level. The boys’ tennis program most recently won a conference championship in 2019.