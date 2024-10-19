Oswego church to host Trunk or Treat

The Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist in Oswego will host Trunk or Treat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at 5 W. Washington St. There will be decorated vehicles, individually wrapped treats, a cake walk and prizes. (Photo provided by the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist)

The Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist in Oswego will host Trunk or Treat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at 5 W. Washington St.

Participants will decorate vehicles and hand out individually wrapped treats for a fun, family-friendly day, according to a news release from the church.

A cake walk and decorating prizes will also be included, according to the release.

The public is invited, and admission and parking are free.

Pastor Steve Good asks that decorations and costumes are family-friendly, according to the release.

For more information, call 630-554-3269.