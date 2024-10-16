Montgomery Foundation donates $1,000 to Hesed House

The Montgomery Foundation donated $1000 to Hesed House, a local organization fighting homelessness, on behalf of F3 Outland's contribution to Montgomery Fest 2024. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The Montgomery Foundation gave a $1,000 donation to Hesed House, a local organization dedicated to ending homelessness, on behalf of F3 Outlands.

F3 Outlands, a community-focused fitness and fellowship group, supported the Montgomery Foundation’s fundraising efforts during Montgomery Fest 2024 by volunteering at the event.

“We are incredibly grateful to F3 Outlands for their tireless efforts during Montgomery Fest,” said foundation board member and village trustee Ben Brzoska, in a news release. “Their commitment to serving the community aligns with the mission of the Montgomery Foundation, and we are thrilled to honor their work with a donation to Hesed House.”

In appreciation of their contributions, the Montgomery Foundation offered to make a donation in their name, allowing F3 Outlands to choose a local cause, according to the release.

They selected Hesed House, acknowledging its vital work in providing shelter and support to those in need, the release stated.

Hesed House is one of Illinois’ largest shelters and resource centers for the homeless, offering services to help individuals and families overcome homelessness, according to the release.

A $1,000 donation will support their efforts to provide care and resources in the greater Montgomery/Aurora area.

The Montgomery Foundation is dedicated to promoting community engagement and supporting local organizations that make a positive impact, according to the release.