Kendall County property transfers: Feb. 17 to Sept. 18, 2024

Aurora

Allen Ng to Apurava Jain and Apoorva Paygude, Residence at 1812 Royal Court, Aurora, $435,000, Aug. 23.

Gary Yerger to Lakshmi and Srinivasan Karthikeyan, Residence at 2673 Rourke Drive, Aurora, $389,000, Aug. 30.

Joliet

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Gyenerman Gaytan and Miranda Tafoya, Residence at 8213 Waterbury Drive, Joliet, $370,000, Aug. 13.

Tiffany Allen Smith to Nadine Aboulebde, Residence at 8510 Foxborough Way, Joliet, $255,000, July 29.

Minooka

Matthew J. Ewert to Evelina Rickeviciute and Zane Roth, Residence at 3055 U.S. Route 52, Minooka, $650,000, Sept. 4.

Ryan Molenstra to Elise Engert, Residence at 1310 Kettleson Drive, Minooka, $275,000, Sept. 11.

Martin Ivec Jr. to Robert Scott Gessner and Kimberly Gessner, Residence at 825 Daniel Drive, Minooka, $260,000, Aug. 9.

Montgomery

Michael P. Young to Emily Papiez and Joshua Rodriguez, Residence at 2138 Kathleen Court, Montgomery, $375,000, Aug. 26.

Ronald F. Mcneff to Paul A. and Lauren R. Cahill, Residence at 2555 Deer Point Drive, Montgomery, $432,500, Sept. 13.

Joseph R. Garcia to Danny Delgado and Cecilia Carrillo, Residence at 45 Ingleshire Road, Montgomery, $290,000, Aug. 14.

Eliazer Morales to Maribel L. Alvarado and Viviana Rubio, Residence at 8 Shermead Road, Montgomery, $300,000, April 9.

Newark

Alfred Goedde to Brian Kubinski, Residence at 12076 Ashley Road, Newark, $415,000, Aug. 23.

Oswego

Daniel E. Fograse to Christina Ensign and Thomas Howard, Residence at 321 Lakeshore Drive, Oswego, $320,000, Aug. 21.

Tara Miller to Paritosh D. Fifadra, Residence at 1900 Light Road, Oswego, $146,000, Aug. 23.

Andres Castillo to Javed Iqbal and Shaista Sarwat, Residence at 446 Gloria Lane, Oswego, $276,000, Aug. 24.

Beth A. Friedland to William M. and Linda A. Wojtysiak, Residence at 737 Bohannon Circle, Oswego, $392,000, Sept. 4.

Reinaldo H. Reid to Bogdan Vygovsky and Yuliya Kamyshkailo, Residence at 740 Charismatic Drive, Oswego, $490,000, Aug. 28.

Arline R. Koomjohn to Alex Grove, Residence at 13 Partridge Square, Oswego, $375,000, Sept. 9.

Jonathon Sass to Erik N. Pruneda and Aracely Pruneda, Residence at 618 Roosevelt Drive, Oswego, $350,000, Aug. 17.

Michael Grisenthwaite to Ana E. Vazquez Cervantes, Residence at 128 Kevin Lane, Oswego, $350,000, Sept. 10.

Michael P. Marciniak to Nhi Ngoc Mai Le and Bao Nguyen, Residence at 427 Merlot Court, Oswego, $280,000, Aug. 22.

Plainfield

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Dipal Bhaveshbhai Modi and Bhavesh Babubhai Modi, Residence at 13508 S. Carmel Blvd., Plainfield, $465,000, Sept. 18.

Nvr Inc. to Christopher Singh and Samantha Vargas, Residence at 2608 Siegel Court, Plainfield, $421,000, Sept. 11.

Plano

Carlos Alberto Fernandez to Michael Vasquez, Residence at 3928 Pratt St., Plano, $245,000, Aug. 20.

Jeffrey J. Wasielewski to Donald W. and Lynette D. Spencer, Residence at 15770 Griswold Springs Road, Plano, $515,000, Aug. 26.

Ryan J. Krippelz to Iliana Bueno, Residence at 3801 Munson Court, Plano, $242,000, Sept. 3.

Sandwich

320 Briscoe LLC to Joseph J. and Gene R. Frieders, Residence at 17710 Lions Road, Sandwich, $200,000, Sept. 12.

Kris Lee Tannenbaum to Norma Gutierrez, Residence at 1108 E. Fifth St., Sandwich, $210,000, Aug. 6.

Stephen M. Blake to Herb and Pamela Kleinwachter, Residence at 17925 Frazier Road, Sandwich, $440,000, Sept. 13.

Jose Eduardo Ibarra to Benjamin Thibault and Ewelina Stanislawa Thibault, Residence at 3980 E. Sandwich Road, Sandwich, $600,000, July 29.

Yorkville

Radke Trust to Michael A. Hetfleisch and Christine Hetfleisch, Residence at 14 Fox Glen Court, Yorkville, $435,000, Sept. 12.

Terrence T. Tichava to Samantha Lara, Residence at 1319 Chestnut Lane, Yorkville, $215,000, Sept. 6.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Antonio Ronrico Hadley and Jessica Hadley, Residence at 1285 Chestnut Lane, Yorkville, $225,000, Sept. 12.

Samuel Richard Ferris to Patrick Mcgee and Jessica Atkins, Residence at 1858 Wren Road, Yorkville, $300,000, Sept. 4.

Patrick M. Lee to Milette Joyce Hubbard, Residence at 2068 Muirfield Drive, Yorkville, $291,000, Aug. 23.

Linda M. Steffan to Samantha Jo Pierce, Residence at 226 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, $145,000, Sept. 4.

Victor Aguado to Reginald Daniels, Residence at 276 Burnett St., Yorkville, $340,000, Sept. 11.

NVR Inc. to Jesse O. and Neyler E. Riverra, Residence at 3052 Jeter St., Yorkville, $451,500, Sept. 18.

Jose C. Flores to Ana K. Diaz and Adrian Diaz, Residence at 3064 Justice Drive, Yorkville, $430,000, Aug. 28.

Lucas Rodrigues De Oliveira Diniz to Cameron and Pamela Tucker, Residence at 3073 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $465,000, Sept. 10.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Roberto Villa Huerta and Silvia Villa, Residence at 3348 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $417,000, Feb. 17.

Maria Cruz Hernandez to Samantha Kothapalli, Residence at 4567 Garritano St., Yorkville, $200,000, Aug. 26.

Jessica Jaeger to Christina M. Hall, Residence at 4585 Camden Lane, Yorkville, $220,000, Sept. 6.

NVR Inc. to Shvetang and Soham Dewashrayee, Residence at 4643 W. Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, $330,000, Sept. 16.

Jocelyn Stewart to Samuel Orozco, Residence at 613 Greenfield Turn, Yorkville, $375,000, Aug. 19.

Rally Homes LLC to James and Nancy Krawczykowski, Residence at 661 Ash Court, Yorkville, $558,500, Sept. 9.

Caryn Collins to Kevin Anthony Chilelli, Residence at 805 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, $300,000, Aug. 30.

NVR Inc. to Patrick and Melissa Butler, Residence at 3001 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $477,000, Sept. 18.