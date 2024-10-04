Yorkville volleyball drops three-set match to Joliet West: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Joliet West d. Yorkville 25-15, 23-25, 25-19

Charlee Young had eight kills and Sophia Blank four kills and three blocks for the Foxes (7-12, 2-3).

Earlville d. Sandwich 11-25, 25-21, 25-22

Jordan Bauer had 12 kills and three blocks, Jessica Ramey 21 assists and 12 digs, Brooklyn Marks 19 digs, eight service points and four aces, Sofia Hill nine digs, eight service points and four aces and Khloe White eight digs and five service points for Sandwich (9-12).

Rosary d. Newark 18-25, 25-21, 25-15

Addison Ness had eight kills and five digs, Adrianna Larsen nine kills, Elle Norquist nine digs and Taylor Jeffers 19 assists, five aces and nine digs for Newark (13-7).